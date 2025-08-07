Cristiano Ronaldo predicted to lead Portugal as future manager

Cristiano Ronaldo, even at 40 and after spending over 20 years in professional football, still shows no signs of slowing down.
He is not only one of the world's top footballers but has also achieved many records through his exceptional skills that no other footballer had earned before.
Ronaldo, who has extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract, is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League.
The Portuguese star is being predicted to transition into management in the future.
Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen believe that Ronaldo could become the manager of the Portugal national football team in the future.
"If Cristiano decides to become a coach, he’ll carry many of the same qualities that made him a football legend. He might start at a club like Al-Nassr, but managing Portugal is a very real possibility," he told Poker Strategy.
However, Ronaldo previously made it clear that he has no plans to become a coach anytime soon in an interview.
“Being a coach? Right now, I can say I will never be one, although ‘never’ is a strong word. The reality is that it’s not in my plans in five, 10, or even 20 years. But as we know, life is full of surprises," he told media after signing his new contract with Al-Nassr.