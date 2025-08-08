Cristiano Ronaldo pens powerful 6-word message after impressive hat-trick 

Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo is also just one goal away from reaching 100 competitive goals for his current club, Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo proved that age is just a number by scoring a hat-trick in Al Nassr’s 4-0 pre-season win over Rio Ave in Portugal.

Ronaldo, who has extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract, is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League.

In that match, Ronaldo played alongside his fellow Portuguese national team player, Joao Felix who recently joined the club from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £43.7million.

After historic performance, the Portuguese star took to his Instagram account and shared a motivational message, noting, "Keep pushing, there’s more to do."

Ronaldo, who remains determined to reach 1,000 career goals before retirement has already won the Golden Boot two seasons in a row in the Saudi Pro League and he’s aiming to win it for a third time.

He is also just one goal away from reaching 100 competitive goals for his current club, Al-Nassr.

It is worth mentioning that he has already scored over 100 goals for each of his former clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Ronaldo along with Al-Nassr appears to be making consistent efforts to strengthen their squad as they prepare for the 2025-26 football season.

Al-Nassr is expected to sign more players during the summer transfer window.

