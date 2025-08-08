Victoria Mboko becomes 2nd youngest Canadian Open winner after Serena

Victoria Mboko sacked Naomi Osakan in the final of 2025 Canadian Open.
On Thursday, August 7, the 18-year-old rising tennis star played against the four-time Grand Slam champion for the WTA 1000 title.
Victoria became the second youngest Canadian Open winner after Serena Williams with 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 score on her home soil at the Canadian Open in Montreal, Canada.
Following the major win, She thanked her opponent for playing an “incredible” match.
The teenager said in post-match speech, “I also wanna thank Naomi for an incredible match. I have always looked up to her when I was little, so it’s always great to play with such an amazing player like you. And lastly, I want to thank everyone who came to support me today.”
Victoria added, “Noel, Janine, Natalie, all my siblings, Shotti, Marion, and both my parents who are standing right behind me. I wouldn’t have been here if it weren’t for them. And lastly, I want to thank every single one of you who came to support me throughout this whole week. You guys were incredible, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
To note, the young tennis star became the only third Canadian player to win the Canadian Open in the Open era.