Victoria Mboko becomes 2nd youngest Canadian Open winner after Serena

Victoria Mboko defeated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osakan in the final of 2025 Canadian Open


Victoria Mboko sacked Naomi Osakan in the final of 2025 Canadian Open.

On Thursday, August 7, the 18-year-old rising tennis star played against the four-time Grand Slam champion for the WTA 1000 title.

Victoria became the second youngest Canadian Open winner after Serena Williams with 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 score on her home soil at the Canadian Open in Montreal, Canada.

Following the major win, She thanked her opponent for playing an “incredible” match.

The teenager said in post-match speech, “I also wanna thank Naomi for an incredible match. I have always looked up to her when I was little, so it’s always great to play with such an amazing player like you. And lastly, I want to thank everyone who came to support me today.”

Victoria added, “Noel, Janine, Natalie, all my siblings, Shotti, Marion, and both my parents who are standing right behind me. I wouldn’t have been here if it weren’t for them. And lastly, I want to thank every single one of you who came to support me throughout this whole week. You guys were incredible, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

To note, the young tennis star became the only third Canadian player to win the Canadian Open in the Open era.

