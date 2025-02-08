World

UK government announces BIG plan to take down Grenfall Tower

UK's Grenfall Tower to be demolished over two-year period

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
UK government announces BIG plan to take down Grenfall Tower
UK government announces BIG plan to take down Grenfall Tower 

The burn-out shell of London’s Grenfell Tower will be demolished eight years after deadliest fire in Britain swept through the high-rise building.

Soon after the authorities announced plans to destroy, it garnered a wave of reactions from the citizens.

Those who lost loved ones in the fire that broke out in the early morning hours of June 14, 2017 criticised the government decision with the aim to preserve the building’s charred skeleton as a monument to those who died.

As per the UK government, redeveloping the site would help the community heal by removing the remains.

The govt released a statement that read, “Grenfell Tower will be carefully taken down to the ground.”

A public inquiry into the disaster was also conducted that revealed decades of failures by the government, regulators and the industry turned the building into a ‘death trap.’

No single cause of the tragedy was discovered, but a combination of dishonest companies, weak regulation and complacent government authorities resulted in the building being remodelled. 

Combustible exterior allowed a small refrigerator fire to spread rapidly, trapping dozens. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party

Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani

Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial

Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards

Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards

Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini funeral: Justin Trudeau pays tribute
Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini funeral: Justin Trudeau pays tribute
Trump makes big move to 'restore true American culture'
Trump makes big move to 'restore true American culture'
Donald Trump blasts reporter over Elon Musk's 'Time Magazine' controversy
Donald Trump blasts reporter over Elon Musk's 'Time Magazine' controversy
Wreckage of missing Alaska plane found after sudden disappearance
Wreckage of missing Alaska plane found after sudden disappearance
From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg: Zodiac signs of world’s richest people
From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg: Zodiac signs of world’s richest people
'Selfless' son donates kidney and bone marrow to give dad second life
'Selfless' son donates kidney and bone marrow to give dad second life
Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money
Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money
ICC refuses to back down after Donald Trump signs sanctions order
ICC refuses to back down after Donald Trump signs sanctions order
Alaska missing plane: Search continues for Bering Air flight carrying 10 people
Alaska missing plane: Search continues for Bering Air flight carrying 10 people
Donald Trump hits ICC with sanctions amid Netanyahu’s Washington meetings
Donald Trump hits ICC with sanctions amid Netanyahu’s Washington meetings
Argentina canal suddenly turns red: Here’s why
Argentina canal suddenly turns red: Here’s why
Brazil joins several countries in restricting phone use at schools
Brazil joins several countries in restricting phone use at schools