UK government announces BIG plan to take down Grenfall Tower 

The burn-out shell of London’s Grenfell Tower will be demolished eight years after deadliest fire in Britain swept through the high-rise building.
Soon after the authorities announced plans to destroy, it garnered a wave of reactions from the citizens.
Those who lost loved ones in the fire that broke out in the early morning hours of June 14, 2017 criticised the government decision with the aim to preserve the building’s charred skeleton as a monument to those who died.
As per the UK government, redeveloping the site would help the community heal by removing the remains.
The govt released a statement that read, “Grenfell Tower will be carefully taken down to the ground.”
A public inquiry into the disaster was also conducted that revealed decades of failures by the government, regulators and the industry turned the building into a ‘death trap.’
No single cause of the tragedy was discovered, but a combination of dishonest companies, weak regulation and complacent government authorities resulted in the building being remodelled.
Combustible exterior allowed a small refrigerator fire to spread rapidly, trapping dozens.