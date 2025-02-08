World

Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come

Greece declares ‘emergency’ in Santorini after a series of near-constant tremors

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come

Santorini, the Greek island that has experienced a series of near-constant tremors in the recent days, is now at risk of biggest quake.

According to CNN, a seismologist has warned that the seismic activity that was jolting the tourist hotspot and other Greek islands is not over yet, threatening that the biggest quake could still hit the region.

The Secretary-General of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, Rémy Bossu, asserted that it would take several “days, or perhaps, weeks” to understand these unusual tremors, warning that a series of small quakes often led to a larger tremor.

He called the current “earthquake swarm” in Santorini “very unusual,” adding, “What you observe is a large earthquake followed by aftershocks which decrease with time in magnitude and frequency.”

“Here, we observe a very different phenomenon. We see that the magnitude has been increasing with time and the rate has been increasing, so this is not typical behaviour,” he told CNN.

Moreover, a state of emergency has been declared in the island after continuous tremors that have almost emptied the island.

The strongest earthquake so far was recorded on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, when a magnitude 5.2 quake rocked the island. It was the first tremor to exceed 5.0 since the beginning of February.

Notably, Santorini lies near the boundary of the massive African and Eurasian tectonic plates that is why it often experiences seismic activity, but continuous and long tremors are rare.

Meghan Markle gets brutally slammed by Donald Trump in new statement

Meghan Markle gets brutally slammed by Donald Trump in new statement
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come

Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
Donald Trump takes shocking decision about Prince Harry’s deportation

Donald Trump takes shocking decision about Prince Harry’s deportation
King Charles ‘carefully planning’ state visits amid cancer battle

King Charles ‘carefully planning’ state visits amid cancer battle
World’s most dangerous cheese that chefs like Gordon Ramsay can't resist
World’s most dangerous cheese that chefs like Gordon Ramsay can't resist
Elon Musk DOGE faces major setback as judge denies access to sensitive data
Elon Musk DOGE faces major setback as judge denies access to sensitive data
Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini funeral: Justin Trudeau pays tribute
Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini funeral: Justin Trudeau pays tribute
UK government announces BIG plan to take down Grenfall Tower
UK government announces BIG plan to take down Grenfall Tower
Trump makes big move to 'restore true American culture'
Trump makes big move to 'restore true American culture'
Donald Trump blasts reporter over Elon Musk's 'Time Magazine' controversy
Donald Trump blasts reporter over Elon Musk's 'Time Magazine' controversy
Wreckage of missing Alaska plane found after sudden disappearance
Wreckage of missing Alaska plane found after sudden disappearance
From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg: Zodiac signs of world’s richest people
From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg: Zodiac signs of world’s richest people
'Selfless' son donates kidney and bone marrow to give dad second life
'Selfless' son donates kidney and bone marrow to give dad second life
Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money
Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money
ICC refuses to back down after Donald Trump signs sanctions order
ICC refuses to back down after Donald Trump signs sanctions order
Alaska missing plane: Search continues for Bering Air flight carrying 10 people
Alaska missing plane: Search continues for Bering Air flight carrying 10 people