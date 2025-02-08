Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come

Santorini, the Greek island that has experienced a series of near-constant tremors in the recent days, is now at risk of biggest quake.
According to CNN, a seismologist has warned that the seismic activity that was jolting the tourist hotspot and other Greek islands is not over yet, threatening that the biggest quake could still hit the region.
The Secretary-General of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, Rémy Bossu, asserted that it would take several “days, or perhaps, weeks” to understand these unusual tremors, warning that a series of small quakes often led to a larger tremor.
He called the current “earthquake swarm” in Santorini “very unusual,” adding, “What you observe is a large earthquake followed by aftershocks which decrease with time in magnitude and frequency.”
“Here, we observe a very different phenomenon. We see that the magnitude has been increasing with time and the rate has been increasing, so this is not typical behaviour,” he told CNN.
Moreover, a state of emergency has been declared in the island after continuous tremors that have almost emptied the island.
The strongest earthquake so far was recorded on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, when a magnitude 5.2 quake rocked the island. It was the first tremor to exceed 5.0 since the beginning of February.
Notably, Santorini lies near the boundary of the massive African and Eurasian tectonic plates that is why it often experiences seismic activity, but continuous and long tremors are rare.