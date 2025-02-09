David Schwimmer makes urgent plea to Elon Musk over Kanye West 's ‘hate’ speech

David Schwimmer has urged X owner Elon Musk to ban Kanye West over antisemitic tweets.
The Jewish actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share Ye’s latest tweets, which included statements such as "I don't like or trust no Jewish person" and "I'm a Nazi."
“This is so 2022. We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,” Schwimmer wrote along a photo of West and his tweets.
He continued, “Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.”
“I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point. Silence is complicity,” the Friends actor further added.
David Schwimmer's plea comes after the infamous rapper sparked outrage with his tweets, which also included praise for Adolf Hitler and racist stereotypes about Jewish people.
This is not the first time Kanye West has called out for his antisemitic statements. He was previously banned from X from December 2022 to mid 2023 for posting a swastika and other disturbing content.