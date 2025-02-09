World

'Harry Potter' first edition rescued from trash fetches remarkable price at auction

The auction took place at NLB Auctions in Paignton with bidders participating in person, by phone and online

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 09, 2025
Harry Potter first edition rescued from trash fetches remarkable price at auction
'Harry Potter' first edition rescued from trash fetches remarkable price at auction

A rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which was initially going to be thrown away was sold at auction for a staggering price.

The auction took place at NLB Auctions in Paignton on Saturday, with bidders participating in person, by phone and online.

As per BBC, Daniel Pearce, the owner of the auction house found the rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone among the belongings of a deceased man from Brixham, which was sold for more than £21,000.

Harry Potter first edition rescued from trash fetches remarkable price at auction

He said the price was "an absolutely great result for a first edition hardback."

The auction house set the auction time for around 16:00 GMT to make it convenient for people on the west coast of the USA.

Daniel said, "It's made its way overseas and it's a really good result. The owner will be delighted as well with the money."

Daniel explained that the book was part of the first print run of 500 copies, with 300 of them distributed to public libraries.

He identified it as a first edition by noticing a misspelling of the word “philosopher’s” on the back side of the book, where the letter ‘o’ was missing at the end of the word.

