Sci-Tech

Protect your privacy: Tip to keep online conversations safe

Learn how to protect your online conversations secure and private

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Learn how to protect your online conversations secure and private
Learn how to protect your online conversations secure and private

 As we spend more time online, it's crucial to know who can see our conversations and searches. This is especially important in today's digital age.

To stay private, consider using secure tools like Signal, a messaging app that keeps chats confidential. This can be helpful for sharing sensitive information with reporters, discussing non-work topics with colleagues, and even chatting with friends and family.

Using secure platforms like Signal can help protect your online privacy. By taking this simple step, you can keep your conversations and searches safe from prying eyes.

“You want to think about who has access to the communications that you’re making if you’re worried that someone might try to retaliate you for having these discussions,” said Daniel Khan Gillmor, a senior staff technologist for the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project.

On work Wi-Fi, “they won’t necessarily see what tea you’re spilling, but they will see who you’re spilling it to,” Gillmor said.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions

China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?

Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?

King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech

King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech
T-Mobile, Starlink partnership to end connectivity issues in remote areas
T-Mobile, Starlink partnership to end connectivity issues in remote areas
PlayStation network restored after longest outage with surprising bonus
PlayStation network restored after longest outage with surprising bonus
Elon Musk breaks silence on buying TikTok
Elon Musk breaks silence on buying TikTok
February’s Snow Moon to grace sky with stunning twist next week
February’s Snow Moon to grace sky with stunning twist next week
NASA’s new warning raises risk of asteroid 2024 YR hitting Earth
NASA’s new warning raises risk of asteroid 2024 YR hitting Earth
WhatsApp’s new update makes event planning more flexible
WhatsApp’s new update makes event planning more flexible
Bill Gates shares Steve Jobs' shocking advice on Microsoft designs
Bill Gates shares Steve Jobs' shocking advice on Microsoft designs
January heat record raises fears: Scientists warn of 'dangerous climate breakdown’
January heat record raises fears: Scientists warn of 'dangerous climate breakdown’
World's first Kangaroo embryo using IVF born in Australia
World's first Kangaroo embryo using IVF born in Australia
Two easy ways to sign PDF documents on your phones
Two easy ways to sign PDF documents on your phones
Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery
Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery
Bill Gates opens up about his relationship with Paula Hurd
Bill Gates opens up about his relationship with Paula Hurd