Protect your privacy: Tip to keep online conversations safe

As we spend more time online, it's crucial to know who can see our conversations and searches. This is especially important in today's digital age.
To stay private, consider using secure tools like Signal, a messaging app that keeps chats confidential. This can be helpful for sharing sensitive information with reporters, discussing non-work topics with colleagues, and even chatting with friends and family.
Using secure platforms like Signal can help protect your online privacy. By taking this simple step, you can keep your conversations and searches safe from prying eyes.
“You want to think about who has access to the communications that you’re making if you’re worried that someone might try to retaliate you for having these discussions,” said Daniel Khan Gillmor, a senior staff technologist for the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project.
On work Wi-Fi, “they won’t necessarily see what tea you’re spilling, but they will see who you’re spilling it to,” Gillmor said.