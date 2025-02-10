Andrew Gwynne’s WhatsApp scandal: Another Labour MP issues apology

Another Labour MP, Burnley MP Oliver Ryan has apologized for remarks they made in a WhatsApp group chat.
This comes after Andrew Gwynne was removed from his position as health minister on Saturday after the Mail reported that he had sent multiple offensive messages in the same group.
As per multiple outlets, Rayan acknowledged that his comments in the WhatsApp group “were completely unacceptable” and expressed regret for not speaking up earlier.
"I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said," Ryan added.
He expressed, “I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise."
Rayan revealed that the WhatsApp group, reportedly named Trigger Me Timbers, was created by Andrew.
He also stated that he would fully cooperate with Labour’s investigation, which began after Andrew’s messages were exposed.
Andrew later appologized on X (formerly Twitter) for any offence caused by his “badly misjudged” comments.
As per the messages obtained by the Mail, Andrew said he hoped a 72-year-old woman would die soon after she wrote to her councillor about bin collections.
The councillor then shared the woman’s letter with Andre and other Labour members in a WhatsApp group.
The outlet also stated that Andrew made a joke about a constituent being hit by a truck.
Additionally, the former health minister allegedly made sexiest remarks about Angela Rayner and racist remarks about Labour MP Diane Abbot.