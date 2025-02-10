World

Andrew Gwynne’s WhatsApp scandal: Another Labour MP issues apology

Andrew Gwynne was removed as health minister after his offensive WhatsApp's messages surfaced

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Andrew Gwynne’s WhatsApp scandal: Another Labour MP issues apology
Andrew Gwynne’s WhatsApp scandal: Another Labour MP issues apology

Another Labour MP, Burnley MP Oliver Ryan has apologized for remarks they made in a WhatsApp group chat.

This comes after Andrew Gwynne was removed from his position as health minister on Saturday after the Mail reported that he had sent multiple offensive messages in the same group.

As per multiple outlets, Rayan acknowledged that his comments in the WhatsApp group “were completely unacceptable” and expressed regret for not speaking up earlier.

"I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said," Ryan added.

He expressed, “I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise."

Rayan revealed that the WhatsApp group, reportedly named Trigger Me Timbers, was created by Andrew.

He also stated that he would fully cooperate with Labour’s investigation, which began after Andrew’s messages were exposed.

Andrew later appologized on X (formerly Twitter) for any offence caused by his “badly misjudged” comments.

As per the messages obtained by the Mail, Andrew said he hoped a 72-year-old woman would die soon after she wrote to her councillor about bin collections.

The councillor then shared the woman’s letter with Andre and other Labour members in a WhatsApp group.

The outlet also stated that Andrew made a joke about a constituent being hit by a truck.

Additionally, the former health minister allegedly made sexiest remarks about Angela Rayner and racist remarks about Labour MP Diane Abbot.

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US

Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert

Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Indian PM Modi plans tariff cuts ahead of US visit amid rising tension
Indian PM Modi plans tariff cuts ahead of US visit amid rising tension
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Secret buyer of Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses finally revealed
Secret buyer of Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses finally revealed
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview
Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview
Trump to make history as first sitting president to attend Super Bowl LIX
Trump to make history as first sitting president to attend Super Bowl LIX
Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage
Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage
Donald Trump unveils plan to end Ukraine-Russia war after talks with Putin
Donald Trump unveils plan to end Ukraine-Russia war after talks with Putin
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled
Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access
Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access
'Harry Potter' first edition rescued from trash fetches remarkable price at auction
'Harry Potter' first edition rescued from trash fetches remarkable price at auction
China landslide leaves one dead, 28 missing in Jinping village
China landslide leaves one dead, 28 missing in Jinping village