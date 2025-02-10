Sports

Novak Djokovic gives major injury update as reveals return date

Djokovic sustain left hamstring injury during Australian Open quarterfinals against Alcaraz

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Novak Djokovic gives major injury update as reveals return date
Novak Djokovic gives major injury update as reveals return date

Novak Djokovic has provided major injury update as he revealed his comeback date after retiring from the Australian Open semifinals.

According to Tennis365, the Serbian tennis star has revealed that he is planning to return back to the action at the upcoming Qatar Open in Doha.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion who suffered a torn hamstring in his left leg during the Australian Open quarter-final victory against Carlos Alcaraz said that his injury is almost 100% “repaired.

The 37-year-old told Vijesti, “There is no more rupture in the muscle, the injury is almost 100 per cent repaired, and I am ready to go to new work victories. I have the green light from the medical team that I can train, that I can prepare. The tournament in Doha is scheduled for seven days now, so I'm sticking to the schedule. Thank god, I was able to recover quickly."

“I've had a bit more injuries lately than I did in the first 15 years of my career. This probably comes with age, but my body still listens to me, I still have a burning flame and a desire to achieve and achieve new things,” he added.

Furthermore, it will be the Paris Olympics gold medallist’s first Qatar Open since 2019, after winning two consecutive titles in 2016 and 2017.

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov have already confirmed their spots in the tournament.

Notably, the Doha Open, which is scheduled to take place from February 17 to 22, 2025, has been upgraded from ATP 250 to 500 level for the 2025 edition.

Bianca Censori issues urgent message after Kanye West's X account ban

Bianca Censori issues urgent message after Kanye West's X account ban
Prince Carl, Sofia release first photo of Princess Ines after name reveal: SEE

Prince Carl, Sofia release first photo of Princess Ines after name reveal: SEE
Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans

Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans
Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace

Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace
Travis Kelce breaks silence over heartbreaking defeat in Super Bowl
Travis Kelce breaks silence over heartbreaking defeat in Super Bowl
Will Travis Kelce retire? Patrick Mahomes drops major hint after tough loss
Will Travis Kelce retire? Patrick Mahomes drops major hint after tough loss
Super Bowl 2025: Eagles shatter Chiefs' three-peat dreams with 40-22 victory
Super Bowl 2025: Eagles shatter Chiefs' three-peat dreams with 40-22 victory
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone with Rotterdam Open title
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone with Rotterdam Open title
Odell Beckham Jr. makes special mention of his toddler son at Super Bowl
Odell Beckham Jr. makes special mention of his toddler son at Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs consider major shift to boost offensive lineup
Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs consider major shift to boost offensive lineup
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction
Belinda Bencic gets ‘emotional’ after winning debut title as mother
Belinda Bencic gets ‘emotional’ after winning debut title as mother
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates first milestone after turning 40
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates first milestone after turning 40
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUU' celebration shockingly copied by robot: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUU' celebration shockingly copied by robot: Watch
Sergio Ramos joins Monterrey, pays heartfelt tribute to Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos joins Monterrey, pays heartfelt tribute to Real Madrid