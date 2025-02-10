Novak Djokovic gives major injury update as reveals return date

Novak Djokovic has provided major injury update as he revealed his comeback date after retiring from the Australian Open semifinals.
According to Tennis365, the Serbian tennis star has revealed that he is planning to return back to the action at the upcoming Qatar Open in Doha.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion who suffered a torn hamstring in his left leg during the Australian Open quarter-final victory against Carlos Alcaraz said that his injury is almost 100% “repaired.
The 37-year-old told Vijesti, “There is no more rupture in the muscle, the injury is almost 100 per cent repaired, and I am ready to go to new work victories. I have the green light from the medical team that I can train, that I can prepare. The tournament in Doha is scheduled for seven days now, so I'm sticking to the schedule. Thank god, I was able to recover quickly."
“I've had a bit more injuries lately than I did in the first 15 years of my career. This probably comes with age, but my body still listens to me, I still have a burning flame and a desire to achieve and achieve new things,” he added.
Furthermore, it will be the Paris Olympics gold medallist’s first Qatar Open since 2019, after winning two consecutive titles in 2016 and 2017.
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov have already confirmed their spots in the tournament.
Notably, the Doha Open, which is scheduled to take place from February 17 to 22, 2025, has been upgraded from ATP 250 to 500 level for the 2025 edition.