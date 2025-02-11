Sci-Tech

Sam Altman claps back at Elon Musk’s $97.4b OpenAI bid with Twitter roast

Elon Musk was one of the founder of OpenAI, alongside Sam Altman in 2015

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025
Sam Altman claps back at Elon Musk’s $97.4b OpenAI bid with Twitter roast
Sam Altman claps back at Elon Musk’s $97.4b OpenAI bid with Twitter roast

Elon Musk, along with a group of investors, has made a $97.4 billion deal to take full control of OpenAI.

Musk’s lawyer, Marc Toberoff, confirmed that the bid was submitted to OpenAI’s board on Monday, with the intention of purchasing all of the company’s assets.

In a statement, Mr Toberoff stated that the group of investors is willing to consider increasing their offer if another party submits a higher bid for OpenAI.

"As the co-founder of OpenAI and the most innovative and successful tech industry leader in history, Musk is the person best positioned to protect and grow OpenAI's technology," he added.

Earlier, Musk said in a statement, noting, "It's time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was. We will make sure that happens.”

Altman’s comment on X (formerly Twitter) serves as a subtle jab by flipping the situation around.

Instead of directly rejecting Musk’s bid, he uses humour to downplay the seriousness of Musk’s offer saying, "no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want."

Tesla's CEO was one of the founder of OpenAI, alongside Altman but Musk left the company before it gained success.

OpenAI originally started as a non-profit organization but now it is moving towards becoming a for-profit company.

OpenAI explains that this shift is necessary in order to secure funding needed to develop advanced AI models.

Not only that, OpenAI is joining forces with Oracle, a Japanese investment firm and a wealth fund from the UAE.

Together they plan to invest $500 billion to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.

Sam Altman claps back at Elon Musk’s $97.4b OpenAI bid with Twitter roast

Sam Altman claps back at Elon Musk’s $97.4b OpenAI bid with Twitter roast
Trump ditches eco-friendly paper straws with latest executive orders

Trump ditches eco-friendly paper straws with latest executive orders

Taylor Swift jets out after Travis Kelce's Chiefs' Super Bowl setback

Taylor Swift jets out after Travis Kelce's Chiefs' Super Bowl setback
California man discovers 525-pound 'Barry' under home after LA fires

California man discovers 525-pound 'Barry' under home after LA fires
Meta unveils mind-reading tech that lets you type with your brain
Meta unveils mind-reading tech that lets you type with your brain
WhatsApp rolls out new shortcuts to simplify status updates
WhatsApp rolls out new shortcuts to simplify status updates
T-Mobile, Starlink partnership to end connectivity issues in remote areas
T-Mobile, Starlink partnership to end connectivity issues in remote areas
Protect your privacy: Tip to keep online conversations safe
Protect your privacy: Tip to keep online conversations safe
PlayStation network restored after longest outage with surprising bonus
PlayStation network restored after longest outage with surprising bonus
Elon Musk breaks silence on buying TikTok
Elon Musk breaks silence on buying TikTok
February’s Snow Moon to grace sky with stunning twist next week
February’s Snow Moon to grace sky with stunning twist next week
NASA’s new warning raises risk of asteroid 2024 YR hitting Earth
NASA’s new warning raises risk of asteroid 2024 YR hitting Earth
WhatsApp’s new update makes event planning more flexible
WhatsApp’s new update makes event planning more flexible
Bill Gates shares Steve Jobs' shocking advice on Microsoft designs
Bill Gates shares Steve Jobs' shocking advice on Microsoft designs
January heat record raises fears: Scientists warn of 'dangerous climate breakdown’
January heat record raises fears: Scientists warn of 'dangerous climate breakdown’
World's first Kangaroo embryo using IVF born in Australia
World's first Kangaroo embryo using IVF born in Australia