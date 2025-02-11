Prince Harry wants son Archie to carry late Princess Diana's legacy  

Prince Harry revealed his heartfelt desire for Prince Archie to carry forward the legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana.
During his appearance at the Invictus Games on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex disclosed to the CTV Canadian television channel that he had shown his five-year-old son the famous footage of former Princes of Wales walking through a minefield.
The 40-year-old British royal member stated, "It’s hard because kids don’t always ask the right questions, so you either shut it down right away, which I will never do, or you engage in the conversation and try to explain things."
"Archie was asking about landmines, so I was talking about how some of these guys were blown up. I think Improvised explosive devices are probably a little much at this point, but I found myself talking to him about mines when he was five years old," Harry added.
He also admitted that this conversation gave him the chance to talk about his deceased mom with his children, which he normally does not.
Harry made these comments during his surprise appearance at an international multi-sport event alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.
As reported by The Telegraph, the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, arrived in Vancouver on Friday, February 7th, 2025, to attend the opening ceremony at the BC Place stadium.
Apart from Prince Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also parents to Princess Lilibet, whom they welcomed in June 2021.