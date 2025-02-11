US, UK snub international AI declaration at Paris Summit

The US and the UK have refused to sign an international declaration on artificial intelligence (AI) at the Paris global summit.
According to The Guardian, the two major countries, the US and the UK, refused to sign a declaration on “inclusive and sustainable” artificial intelligence at the landmark summit on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, after American Vice President JD Vance argued about too many regulations.
The UK prime minister’s spokesperson said that the government would “only ever sign up to initiatives that are in UK national interests,” arguing that the declaration was not strong enough.
Moreover, the US has not immediately revealed the reason for declining the agreement, but Vance, during his speech in front of world leaders, including the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, expressed dissatisfaction over the rules.
He said, “Some authoritarian regimes have stolen and used AI to strengthen their military intelligence and surveillance capabilities, capture foreign data and create propaganda to undermine other nations’ national security. I want to be clear, this administration will block such efforts, full stop.”
“And I would also remind our international friends here today that partnering with such regimes, it never pays off in the long term, from CCTV to 5G equipment, we’re all familiar with cheap tech in the marketplace that’s been heavily subsidised and exported by authoritarian regimes. Should a deal seem too good to be true? Just remember the old adage that we learned in Silicon Valley, if you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product,” Vance added
Despite the UK and US snubbing 60 countries, including France, China, India, Japan, Australia, and Canada, they backed the document and signed the communique that states priorities include “ensuring AI is open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy, taking into account international frameworks for all” and “making AI sustainable for people and the planet.”