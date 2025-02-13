 NASA captures stunning bouquet of stars ahead of Valentine's Day

NASA’s Telescope have captured a stunning image of stars that resemble a bouquet of flowers ahead of Valentine’s Day.
The image is a composite and was created by combining data from multiple sources.
It features, 30 Doradus, a well-known star-forming region and includes the deepest X-ray image ever taken of this area.
By combining X-ray data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array a more detailed and dynamic view of a stellar structure.
The 30 Dor, also called the Tarantula Nebula is a bright and densely populated star-forming region located about 160,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a nearby galaxy to the Milky Way.
Because it is one of the most prominent star-forming regions visible from Earth, scientists frequently study to learn more about how stars are born.
In this image, the X-ray wind and gas appear in shades of purple and pink, resembling a large bouquet or a maple leaf.
This cloud-like structure is slightly off-center and tilted to the left.
Inside, red and orange streaks run through it, along with bright white spots, which represents clusters of young stars.
One of these clusters, located at the heart of 30 Doradus, contains the most massive stars ever discovered by astronomers.
Moreover, the main purple and pink cloud, which looks like a bouquet is surrounded by glowing dots in green, white, orange and red.
While, in the lower right corner, there is another cloud-like shape in purple that resembles a ring of smoke.