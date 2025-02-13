Kim Kardashian makes heartfelt reflection on divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian opened up about the emotional aftermath of her divorce from Kanye West.
While conversing on the February 13 episode of The Kardashians, when Khloé Kardashian shared her emotional reunion with her ex-husband Lamar Odom with Kris Jenner and the SKIMS founder.
The Good American co–founder confessed that she acknowledged that she "got married way too quickly" to Odom, 45, but still "wouldn’t change a thing" about her decision.
"That was the love of my life. And if it wasn’t for drugs, I know we would still be married 'til today," Khloé said.
She added, "I know I picked the right person at that time. None of us knew he was on drugs until it was at least a year in. That’s what was so terrifying.”
On Khloe’s remark, Kim referred to her split from West, saying, "That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there.”
She added, "When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it."
The SKKN founder noted, “In a confessional, she continued to reflect. "It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end.”
"When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over."
To note, Kim and West, who share daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5, filed for divorce after six years together in 2021.