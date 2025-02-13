Entertainment

Kim Kardashian makes heartfelt reflection on divorce with Kanye West

'The Kardashians' star and the 'Famous' singer filed for divorce after six years together

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025
Kim Kardashian makes heartfelt reflection on divorce with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian makes heartfelt reflection on divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian opened up about the emotional aftermath of her divorce from Kanye West.

While conversing on the February 13 episode of The Kardashians, when Khloé Kardashian shared her emotional reunion with her ex-husband Lamar Odom with Kris Jenner and the SKIMS founder.

The Good American co–founder confessed that she acknowledged that she "got married way too quickly" to Odom, 45, but still "wouldn’t change a thing" about her decision.

"That was the love of my life. And if it wasn’t for drugs, I know we would still be married 'til today," Khloé said.

She added, "I know I picked the right person at that time. None of us knew he was on drugs until it was at least a year in. That’s what was so terrifying.”

On Khloe’s remark, Kim referred to her split from West, saying, "That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there.”

She added, "When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it."

The SKKN founder noted, “In a confessional, she continued to reflect. "It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end.”

"When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over."

To note, Kim and West, who share daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5, filed for divorce after six years together in 2021.

King Abdullah returns to Jordan after key diplomatic engagements in UK, US

King Abdullah returns to Jordan after key diplomatic engagements in UK, US
Car crashes into crowd in Munich leaving several injured

Car crashes into crowd in Munich leaving several injured
Hania Amir embraces true 'Aquarius' spirit in glam birthday photoshoot

Hania Amir embraces true 'Aquarius' spirit in glam birthday photoshoot

Prince Harry to welcome special royal guest at Invictus games

Prince Harry to welcome special royal guest at Invictus games

Khloé Kardashian reveals her reaction to ex-husband Lamar Odom's drug use
Khloé Kardashian reveals her reaction to ex-husband Lamar Odom's drug use
Colleen Hoover wipes Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively snaps from Instagram after return
Colleen Hoover wipes Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively snaps from Instagram after return
Dua Lipa surprises fans with special release as she gears up for world tour
Dua Lipa surprises fans with special release as she gears up for world tour
John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' TV series?
John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' TV series?
Jennifer Aniston shares cute childhood photo to mark her 56th birthday
Jennifer Aniston shares cute childhood photo to mark her 56th birthday
Jonas Brothers mark 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements
Jonas Brothers mark 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements
Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin Hodges
Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin Hodges
Millie Bobby Brown reflects on traumatic experience of photos getting leaked
Millie Bobby Brown reflects on traumatic experience of photos getting leaked
Ed Sheeran reveals adventurous day out with Arijit Singh
Ed Sheeran reveals adventurous day out with Arijit Singh
Shakira kicks off Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win
Shakira kicks off Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win
Millie Bobby Brown reveals ‘uncomfortable’ moment from ‘Stranger Things’ set
Millie Bobby Brown reveals ‘uncomfortable’ moment from ‘Stranger Things’ set
Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry makes shocking claims about late singer
Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry makes shocking claims about late singer