King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle  

King Charles made an emotional confession about his past skiing days during a public engagement in Middlesbrough with Queen Camilla.
The 76-year-old monarch, who was diagnosed with undisclosed cancer last year, discussed his favourite alpine sport with a Swiss employee as he toured SeAH Wind, the world’s largest offshore wind turbine base factory.
He also revealed that due to his health concerns, the father-of-two has now left his most memorable skiing days "behind him."
According to The Telegraph, Queen Elizabeth's eldest son told Avzi Jusufi, a machinery expert from Basel, that he now believes his passion for skiing has lost somewhere, especially after his cancer diagnosis.
The King learnt to ski when he was 14 and has visited the slopes almost every year.
However, in 2023, he called off his annual winter trip along with his close pals to ensure his fitness, and in 2024, he was diagnosed with an unannounced form of cancer.
King Charles made this revelation during his visit to Middlesbrough on Thursday, where he and his wife Queen Camilla received a heartfelt Valentine's Day card from a young girl who expressed her love for "the best King ever."