Royal

King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle

King Charles makes confession during his recent visit to Middlesbrough for public engagement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 14, 2025
King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle
King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle  

King Charles made an emotional confession about his past skiing days during a public engagement in Middlesbrough with Queen Camilla.

The 76-year-old monarch, who was diagnosed with undisclosed cancer last year, discussed his favourite alpine sport with a Swiss employee as he toured SeAH Wind, the world’s largest offshore wind turbine base factory.

He also revealed that due to his health concerns, the father-of-two has now left his most memorable skiing days "behind him." 

According to The Telegraph, Queen Elizabeth's eldest son told Avzi Jusufi, a machinery expert from Basel, that he now believes his passion for skiing has lost somewhere, especially after his cancer diagnosis.

The King learnt to ski when he was 14 and has visited the slopes almost every year.

However, in 2023, he called off his annual winter trip along with his close pals to ensure his fitness, and in 2024, he was diagnosed with an unannounced form of cancer.

King Charles made this revelation during his visit to Middlesbrough on Thursday, where he and his wife Queen Camilla received a heartfelt Valentine's Day card from a young girl who expressed her love for "the best King ever." 

Diljit Dosanjh sparks anticipation with major announcement

Diljit Dosanjh sparks anticipation with major announcement

King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle

King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle

Trump administration takes shocking decision for probationary employees

Trump administration takes shocking decision for probationary employees
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids

Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids
King Charles ‘relieved’ on Trump's brutal dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles ‘relieved’ on Trump's brutal dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson shares 'deeply moving' message after Andrew deals fresh blow to Charles
Sarah Ferguson shares 'deeply moving' message after Andrew deals fresh blow to Charles
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi congratulates Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip on new baby
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi congratulates Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip on new baby
Prince Andrew set to take 'revenge' from King Charles in bitter move
Prince Andrew set to take 'revenge' from King Charles in bitter move
Karen Spencer shares huge update on ‘new’ life after Earl Charles Spencer split
Karen Spencer shares huge update on ‘new’ life after Earl Charles Spencer split
King Charles struggles to find shoulder to ‘rely on’ in royals amid cancer
King Charles struggles to find shoulder to ‘rely on’ in royals amid cancer
Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day
Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day
Prince Harry makes rare confession about his kids after Meghan leaves Canada
Prince Harry makes rare confession about his kids after Meghan leaves Canada
King Charles’ relationship with Harry, Meghan affects Archie, Lilibet
King Charles’ relationship with Harry, Meghan affects Archie, Lilibet
King Charles, Queen Camilla get touching gifts from fans in Middlesbrough
King Charles, Queen Camilla get touching gifts from fans in Middlesbrough
Queen Camilla encourages young artists in special visit to children's theatre
Queen Camilla encourages young artists in special visit to children's theatre