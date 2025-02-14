Sonning artist’s bizarre duct-taped bananas go viral worldwide

Bananas have been taped to various places in a village, copying an artwork that was sold for $6.2 million at a New York auction.
As per BBC, artist Impro, who often works in Sonning, Berkshire took credit for it.
He said the sale of his "masterpiece" bananas would enable Sonning's residents to get a "new church roof.”
Impro, who lives in Oxfordshire, added, “Enough of the japes and pranks! This time I have graced Sonning with bona fide, international standard fine art worth in total £24.8m at auction.”
“The sale of just one of these masterpieces would be more than enough to get them their new church roof and to Sonningians [sic] I would say, 'you're welcome!’,” he further added.
The original artwork, called Comedian, created by Italian visual artist Maurizio Cattelan, was purchased by Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun in November.
Impro’s past work includes attaching a phone, postbox and door to the side of Sonning Bridge.
In 2014, he put a large red Google Maps pin on the A4155 road between Reading and Henley.
His postbox artwork gained international attention when renowned spoon-bender Uri Geller noticed it and said at the time, "I have never seen anything like this anywhere in the world. It's a new one on me."