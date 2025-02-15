Donald Trump confirms ‘friendly meeting’ with Keir Starmer ‘very soon’

US President Donald Trump revealed the details of a surprise call with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, confirming his visit within the next fortnight.
According to Sky News, while taking media questions in the White House's Oval Office on Friday, February 14, 2025, Trump shared the details of his phone call with Satrmer on Thursday.
The 78-year-old told reporters, “He asked for a meeting, and I agreed to the meeting. We're going to have a friendly meeting, very good. We have a lot of good things going on. But he asked to come and see me, and I just accepted his asking."
Talking about the timeline, he said that the meeting will happen “very soon... I think he wants to come next week… or the week after.”
When asked about the agenda or topics of discussion for the meeting, he replied, “I don't know. It was his request, not mine. I met him twice already, we get along very well, he's a very nice guy.”
Moreover, it is believed that the conversation between the UK prime minister and US president happened on Thursday, February 13, 2025, a day after Starmer met King Charles for a special meeting at Windsor Castle.
As per the US Embassy in London Instagram story, Washington's special envoy to the UK, Mark Burnett, during the meeting with Starmer, "passed the phone to the PM" after Trump called him.