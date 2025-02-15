World

Donald Trump confirms ‘friendly meeting’ with Keir Starmer ‘very soon’

President Trump extends surprise invitation to UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to visit US

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 15, 2025
Donald Trump confirms ‘friendly meeting’ with Keir Starmer ‘very soon’
Donald Trump confirms ‘friendly meeting’ with Keir Starmer ‘very soon’

US President Donald Trump revealed the details of a surprise call with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, confirming his visit within the next fortnight.

According to Sky News, while taking media questions in the White House's Oval Office on Friday, February 14, 2025, Trump shared the details of his phone call with Satrmer on Thursday.

The 78-year-old told reporters, “He asked for a meeting, and I agreed to the meeting. We're going to have a friendly meeting, very good. We have a lot of good things going on. But he asked to come and see me, and I just accepted his asking."

Talking about the timeline, he said that the meeting will happen “very soon... I think he wants to come next week… or the week after.”

When asked about the agenda or topics of discussion for the meeting, he replied, “I don't know. It was his request, not mine. I met him twice already, we get along very well, he's a very nice guy.”

Moreover, it is believed that the conversation between the UK prime minister and US president happened on Thursday, February 13, 2025, a day after Starmer met King Charles for a special meeting at Windsor Castle.

As per the US Embassy in London Instagram story, Washington's special envoy to the UK, Mark Burnett, during the meeting with Starmer, "passed the phone to the PM" after Trump called him.

Donald Trump confirms ‘friendly meeting’ with Keir Starmer ‘very soon’

Donald Trump confirms ‘friendly meeting’ with Keir Starmer ‘very soon’
Selena Gomez receives unique Valentine's Day gift from Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez receives unique Valentine's Day gift from Benny Blanco

Royal Family shares heartfelt moments of Princess Anne during new outing

Royal Family shares heartfelt moments of Princess Anne during new outing
Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpse of Archie, Lilibet in new Valentine's video

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpse of Archie, Lilibet in new Valentine's video
Chernobyl radiation shelter hit in alleged Russian drone attack
Chernobyl radiation shelter hit in alleged Russian drone attack
Sonning artist’s bizarre duct-taped bananas go viral worldwide
Sonning artist’s bizarre duct-taped bananas go viral worldwide
Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment
Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment
Researchers make surprising discovery about mummies scent
Researchers make surprising discovery about mummies scent
Dame Edna’s iconic glasses sell for record-breaking price at auction
Dame Edna’s iconic glasses sell for record-breaking price at auction
Trump administration takes shocking decision for probationary employees
Trump administration takes shocking decision for probationary employees
Humpback whale engulfs, spits out man in miraculous incident
Humpback whale engulfs, spits out man in miraculous incident
Donald Trump signs reciprocal tariff plans, escalating trade tension
Donald Trump signs reciprocal tariff plans, escalating trade tension
Russia commits to involving Ukraine in peace talks, amid 'dirty deal' fear
Russia commits to involving Ukraine in peace talks, amid 'dirty deal' fear
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as health secretary after close Senate vote
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as health secretary after close Senate vote
Elon Musk ex-partner Grimes breaks silence on son X's Oval Office apperance
Elon Musk ex-partner Grimes breaks silence on son X's Oval Office apperance
Car crashes into crowd in Munich leaving several injured
Car crashes into crowd in Munich leaving several injured