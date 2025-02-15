World

Ashley St. Clair claims about 13th child spark Elon Musk reaction

‘Elephants are not Birds’ author makes shocking about giving birth to Elon Musk's 13th child in 2024

  February 15, 2025

Elon Musk became the father of his thirteenth child in 2024, claimed author Ashley St. Clair.

According to PEOPLE, the author of Elephants Are Not Birds, on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, 2025, sent the internet into shock after she announced that she and the tech giant have a child together five months ago.

In an annoucement on X, captioned by the Latin phrase, "Alea Iacta Est," meaning "The die is cast" the author wrote, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment," said St. Clair. "For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting," added the outspoken supporter of the conservative ideologies.

Following the announcement, the richest man in the world cryptically reacted to a comment of an X user with a crying laughing emoji who suggested to “make another baby” was just another “side quest,” Hindustan Times reported.

Furthermore, if confirmed, it would be Musk’s 13th child with four different partners, including five children with first wife Justine Wilson, three with pop star Grimes, and twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

