Jannik Sinner’s three-month ban sparks outrage from Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios criticized the three-month ban given to world No.1 Jannik Sinner after he tested positive for drugs twice in the previous year.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and Sinner have agreed on a three-month suspension for him.
As per Sky Sports, this suspension will prevent him from competing for three months but he will be allowed to return in time to participate in the French Open, which is scheduled to take place on May 25.
In his statement on Saturday, Sinner explained that he accepted this decision because he understands that “WADA's strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love.”
Kyrgios shared his reaction to the agreement on Saturday through his social media account X (formerly Twitter).
He wrote, "So WADA come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously Sinner's team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist."
In a separate post, he added, “I know a lot of players that are feeling the same way at the moment. So he was found guilty - hence the ban. But didn't get stripped of anything and can play the French. Sad sad sad day."
Sinner won the Australian Open last month and secured his third Grand Slam title.
In August, it was revealed that Sinner had tested positive for clostebol, a banned substance.
Although, Sinner was cleared of any wrongdoing by the International Tennis Integrity Agency, the WADA disagreed with that decision and appealed the ruling.
Due to his suspension, Sinner will not be able to compete in four major ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, including Indian Wells and Miami in March, and Monte Carlo and Madrid in April.
He will be eligible to return to competition at the Masters 1000 event in Rome, which begins on May 7.