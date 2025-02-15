ByteDance shakes up AI industry with Goku AI launch

ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, has introduced a new artificial intelligence model, Goku AI, designed for creating images and videos.
This launch increases competition in the AI industry, challenging OpenAI’s position and raising regulatory concerns, particularly in the US.
As per multiple outlets, Goku AI, named after the famous anime character, uses rectified flow transformers, an advanced technology that enhances the quality and realism of generated images and videos.
It is expected to be a stronger competitor to Sora, OpenAI’s video-generation model.
ByteDance started its AI development amid major changes in the global AI market.
As per the reports, AI expert Lutz Finger from Cornell University stated, “Having the best AI model is no longer the key factor in success. What matters now is adaptability and strategic application. Regulation alone won’t determine who leads the AI race.”
Goku AI is open-source, like Meta’s Llama and DeepSeek, allowing businesses and entrepreneurs worldwide to use it freely.
The model is expected to transform content creation by making high-quality visuals faster and cheaper to produce across industries, similar to how past technologies revolutionized software, writing and digital media.