Sci-Tech
  • By Fatima Nadeem
WhatsApp introduces smart storage tool: Here’s how it works

The Meta-owned platform is testing a new version of its "clear storage" feature that will allow users to manage space more carefully.

This updated tool shows separate sections for messages, starred items and different types of media like photos and videos so users can easily choose what to remove without accidentally deleting important content.

How this new feature will work?

When user choose to delete chat data, instead of just seeing a quick confirmation pop-up, WhatsApp now shows a detailed screen which shows separate messages, starred messages and save media intro different sections, so users can see exactly what will be deleted, as per WABetaInfo.

With this feature, users can also choose exactly which types of files to delete such as photos, videos, documents, audio, stickers or voice notes and see how much storage space will be freed.

Source: WABetaInfo
The new tool can be accessed either from chat's information page or directly from main chat list.

However, this new feature is only available to iOS users and in case if you haven't received it yet, make sure to keep your app updated to the latest version.

In recent days, users have spotted several additions across chats, Status and Channels along with a new Peripherals section and fresh Lottie stickers.

