  • By Web Desk
Kate Middleton gives new tension to Queen Camilla, Meghan Markle before 2026

Princess Diana's astrologer makes surprising predictions about Kate Middleton's new year

Kate Middleton is all set to rise and shine in 2026 after two years of juggling health struggles and royal duties.

The Princess of Wales - who was diagnosed with cancer in January, 2024, and was in remission from the disease this year is likely to embrace nothing but "achievement and growth" in the coming year, predicts renowned astrologer.

Speaking exclusively to Hello! late Princess Diana's astrologer Debbie Frank lift the curtain on what 2026 has in store for the future queen.

"January pinpoints 2026 as a milestone year for Kate," said Debbie about Catherine - who is turning 44 in next month.

"The month of May places her as a leading royal star, bringing hearts and minds together," she added.

The astrologer further continued, "She grows in stature and confidence throughout the year, driving her Capricorn Sun up the mountain of making a difference in the world."

"Kate will throw herself into hard work in the Autumn and once again emerges in the month of November feeling the combined fulfilment of public acclaim and personal happiness at her success," Debbie added.

"2026 is a year of both high achievement and personal growth for Kate – inwardly and outwardly satisfying," predicted the astrologer for the mother of three.   

These delightful predictions about Prince William's wife as the most liked royal are presumably worrisome for her supposed rivals, Queen Camilla and estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

