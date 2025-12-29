Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Kate Winslet makes candid confession on personal chapter she rarely discusses

Kate Winslet is sharing a rare personal chapter of her life.

The popular American actress, who garnered worldwide fans’ attention with James Cameron's superhit 1997 film Titanic, has opened up about some of her "intimate experiences" that she faced during her teenage years.

While promoting her debut directorial film, Goodbye June, Winslet detailed that she first shared intimacy with girls, with her Heavenly Creatures co-stars.

In a new episode of Team Deakins podcast, the 50-year-old critically acclaimed actress said, "I'll share something I’ve never shared before. Some of my first intimate experiences as a young teen were actually with girls."

"I'd kissed a few girls, and I’d kissed a few boys, but I wasn’t particularly evolved in either direction, at that stage in my life. I certainly was curious, and I think there was something about the really intense connection that those two women had that I profoundly understood," the mom-of-three added.

While looking back on her role in the film, Winslet shared that the connections she formed with women as a teenager helped inspire the "really intense connection" between her character.

For those unaware, the Holiday actress portrayed the role of Juliet Hulme in her first acting debut film, Heavenly Creatures, which premiered in 1994, three years before the launch of her superhit film, Titanic.

