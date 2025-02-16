World

Elon Musk's Royal Society membership under threat amid growing backlash

The Royal Society, founded in 1660, is the world’s oldest national scientific academy

  February 16, 2025
The Britain’s Royal Society has announced a meeting to discuss guidelines on how its fellows should behave and make public statements.

This decision comes after thousands of scientists raised concerns about Elon Musk remaining a member of the academy, as per Reuters.

The Royal Society, founded in 1660, is the world’s oldest national scientific academy.

Over the years, it had many famous scientists as its members, including Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Musk was elected as a member of the Royal Society in 2018 due to his achievements in space travel and electric vehicles.

However, as per the reports, more than 2,000 scientists have signed an open letter, written by structural biologist Stephen Curry, expressing their disappointment with the Royal Society for not taking actions regarding concerns over Musk’s continued membership.

Scientists argue that Musk’s action such as supporting conspiracy theories, go against the Royal Society’s code of conduct.

The letter reads, “The situation is rendered more serious because Mr Musk now occupies a position within a (Donald) Trump administration in the USA that has over the past several weeks engaged in an assault on scientific research.”

As per the reports, the Royal Society has called a meeting next month where its fellows may vote on whether to expel Musk.

However, a spokesperson for the Royal Society did not confirm the vote but stated that the meeting will focus on discussing guidelines for public statements and behaviour of its fellows.

