Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release joint statement after bombshell claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issues urgent statement to defend Archewell's donations

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release joint statement after new bombshell claims were made against their foundation, Archewell.

The New York Post shared a report recently which mentions how Archewell charity’s donations are given to different projects linked in some way to Democrats.

As per the report, Meghan and Harry’s charity donated a total of £624,493 ($786,550) on these operatives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biggest donation was given to Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, for her Women’s Wellness Space, which was a sum of £198,491 ($250,000).

Their spokesperson defended Archwell's donations in a statement given to the media outlet, "It’s important to note The Duke and Duchess did not endorse any candidate in the [2024 presidential] election.”

“And to suggest they’re trying to curry favour with the Democratic Party — simply because a donation went to Ashley Biden’s nonpartisan nonprofit focused on women’s mental health, or because they hired a consultant specializing in digital safety — is misguided,” the statement further read.

They concluded, “The Duke and Duchess are committed to investing in people and initiatives that truly make a difference."

Moreover, Harry and Meghan’s Archewell also donated £116,316 to Jiore Craig in 2023.

