Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release joint statement after bombshell claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release joint statement after new bombshell claims were made against their foundation, Archewell.
The New York Post shared a report recently which mentions how Archewell charity’s donations are given to different projects linked in some way to Democrats.
As per the report, Meghan and Harry’s charity donated a total of £624,493 ($786,550) on these operatives.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biggest donation was given to Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, for her Women’s Wellness Space, which was a sum of £198,491 ($250,000).
Their spokesperson defended Archwell's donations in a statement given to the media outlet, "It’s important to note The Duke and Duchess did not endorse any candidate in the [2024 presidential] election.”
“And to suggest they’re trying to curry favour with the Democratic Party — simply because a donation went to Ashley Biden’s nonpartisan nonprofit focused on women’s mental health, or because they hired a consultant specializing in digital safety — is misguided,” the statement further read.
They concluded, “The Duke and Duchess are committed to investing in people and initiatives that truly make a difference."
Moreover, Harry and Meghan’s Archewell also donated £116,316 to Jiore Craig in 2023.