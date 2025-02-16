World

France to host European leaders as US, Russian envoy meet in Saudi Arabia

Emmanuel Macron will host European leaders emergency summit on Ukraine war

  • February 16, 2025
France is all set to welcome prominent European leaders to discuss the Ukraine-Russia war issue.

According to Reuters, France confirmed on Sunday, February 16, 2025, that it will host European leaders on Monday, February 17, 2025, to talk about the Ukraine war, the security of Europe, and to figure out a concrete response to the unilateral approach of US President Donald Trump.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio, “(Macron) will convene the main European countries to discuss European security," adding that the summit will be a working session that should not be "over-dramatised."

The French presidency has not officially announced the meeting, but the invitations for the summit on Monday afternoon have been sent to the European leaders.

As per the reports, invites had gone at least to Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, and Denmark, which would represent Baltic and Scandinavian countries, the European Union leadership, and the NATO Secretary General.

Moreover, the emergency meeting of the leaders was announced as US and Russian envoys are set to meet in Saudi Arabia.

As per the BBC, Trump's two closest foreign policy advisors, Mike Waltz and Steve Witkoff, will travel to Saudi Arabia on Sunday night to talk with Russian officials.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Ukraine will not accept any peace deal solely negotiated between the US and Russia without Kyiv.

