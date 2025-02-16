World

Pope Francis issues first statement after hospitalisation in Rome

Vatican Provides major update on Pope Francis' health after second night in hospital

  February 16, 2025
Pope Francis extends his gratitude to the doctors and healthcare workers of the hospital in Rome.

According to CNN, the Vatican’s press office on Sunday, February 16, 2025, said that Pope Francis is in a “stable” condition now, and he rested well overnight during his second day in the hospital as he receives treatment for bronchitis.

The press added, ““This morning he received the Eucharist and followed the Holy Mass on television. In the afternoon he alternated reading with rest.”

Moreover, the Vatican spokesperson said, “Pope Francis had a quiet night, slept well, ate breakfast, and read some newspapers as he usually does. He continues the therapy.”

The update came after Pope Francis thanked the hospital staff on Sunday in a written text to his Angelus prayer. He expressed, “I would like to thank the doctors and healthcare workers in this hospital for their care: they do such a valuable and tiring job.”

He also thanked people for the “affection, prayer, and closeness with which you are accompanying me in these days.”

Furthermore, Pope, 88, was admitted to a hospital in Rome on Friday, February 14, 2025, for treatment for bronchitis and medical examinations.

