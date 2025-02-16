Tesla US showrooms under protest over Musk’s DOGE cost-cutting moves

Protesters have gathered outside Elon Musk’s Tesla showrooms in the US in response to his Department of Government Efficiency efforts to shred government spending.
According to The Guardian, a large number of demonstrators on Saturday, February 15, 2025, gathered outside the electronic vehicle company’s dealerships in different cities of the country, including New York, Seattle, Kansas City, and across California.
The protests that were scattered later highlighted the risk to the company due to the billionaire's close association with US President Donald Trump’s right-wing policies.
Some of the protestors were also holding placards in which they compared the Trump administration with Nazis and asked Musk to “STOP.”
Moreover, besides the physical protests, former federal employees who got fired under DOGE cost-cutting efforts recorded their protest on social media, Cryptopolitan reported.
A former Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) worker wrote on X, “Hey Elon! Your DOGE minions just fired me and my colleagues at CMMI. We were working on improving maternal health outcomes AT LOWER COSTS so that less pregnant women would die in this county.”
“Saving every penny he can to fund government subsidies for his companies and Mars fantasies, at the expense of health and lives,” another user added.
Notably, some of the Tesla investors are worried about the company's future, as they believe that Musk’s close ties with Trump will negatively affect the sale of the company, especially in liberal areas like California, which is one of the biggest markets for electric cars in the US.