Sci-Tech

Tesla US showrooms under protest over Musk’s DOGE cost-cutting moves

Elon Musk’s cost-cutting efforts have sparked protests outside his electric car company, Tesla showrooms

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Tesla US showrooms under protest over Musk’s DOGE cost-cutting moves
Tesla US showrooms under protest over Musk’s DOGE cost-cutting moves

Protesters have gathered outside Elon Musk’s Tesla showrooms in the US in response to his Department of Government Efficiency efforts to shred government spending.

According to The Guardian, a large number of demonstrators on Saturday, February 15, 2025, gathered outside the electronic vehicle company’s dealerships in different cities of the country, including New York, Seattle, Kansas City, and across California.

The protests that were scattered later highlighted the risk to the company due to the billionaire's close association with US President Donald Trump’s right-wing policies.

Some of the protestors were also holding placards in which they compared the Trump administration with Nazis and asked Musk to “STOP.”

Moreover, besides the physical protests, former federal employees who got fired under DOGE cost-cutting efforts recorded their protest on social media, Cryptopolitan reported.

A former Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) worker wrote on X, “Hey Elon! Your DOGE minions just fired me and my colleagues at CMMI. We were working on improving maternal health outcomes AT LOWER COSTS so that less pregnant women would die in this county.”

“Saving every penny he can to fund government subsidies for his companies and Mars fantasies, at the expense of health and lives,” another user added.

Notably, some of the Tesla investors are worried about the company's future, as they believe that Musk’s close ties with Trump will negatively affect the sale of the company, especially in liberal areas like California, which is one of the biggest markets for electric cars in the US.

Shakira rushed to hospital after postponing Peru concert

Shakira rushed to hospital after postponing Peru concert

Sabrina Carpenter, Paul Simon team up for 'SNL' 50th anniversary

Sabrina Carpenter, Paul Simon team up for 'SNL' 50th anniversary

Intense storms, heavy rain claim at least nine lives in US

Intense storms, heavy rain claim at least nine lives in US

Prince William makes surprise appearance at 2025 BAFTAs with heartfelt message

Prince William makes surprise appearance at 2025 BAFTAs with heartfelt message
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces ChatGPT's new ‘pretty good’ update
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces ChatGPT's new ‘pretty good’ update
Elon Musk enters AI chatbot battle with Grok 3 launch announcement
Elon Musk enters AI chatbot battle with Grok 3 launch announcement
Discover Alexa’s hidden trick that helps kids sleep without fear
Discover Alexa’s hidden trick that helps kids sleep without fear
ByteDance shakes up AI industry with Goku AI launch
ByteDance shakes up AI industry with Goku AI launch
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on ISS deny feeling ‘stranded or stuck’
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on ISS deny feeling ‘stranded or stuck’
WhatsApp rolls out feature to track username updates in chats
WhatsApp rolls out feature to track username updates in chats
Sam Altman, OpenAI board, unanimously rejects Musk's purchase offer
Sam Altman, OpenAI board, unanimously rejects Musk's purchase offer
WhatsApp’s new feature lets users add social media links to their profiles
WhatsApp’s new feature lets users add social media links to their profiles
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin cuts 10% of jobs amid SpaceX competition
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin cuts 10% of jobs amid SpaceX competition
TikTok returns to Apple, Google US app stores amid Trump ban delay
TikTok returns to Apple, Google US app stores amid Trump ban delay
Musk threatens to pull $97.4B OpenAI bid over non-profit status
Musk threatens to pull $97.4B OpenAI bid over non-profit status
Honda-Nissan $60 billion merger deal falls apart
Honda-Nissan $60 billion merger deal falls apart