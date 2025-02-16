Ashley St. Clair demands Elon Musk ‘publicly acknowledge’ fatherhood

Ashley St. Clair once again took to social media to demand Elon Musk “publicly” accept his fatherhood role for his 13th child.
According to Page Six, the conservative activist, who took on Saturday, February 15, 2025, slammed the richest person in the world for not responding to his request to talk after the tech giant responded to a user's tweet about his 13th child.
After Musk replied to a tweet that claimed that St. Clair “plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare” with “Woah,” the columnist wrote, “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual.”
Later the representative of St. Clair, Brian Glicklich, shared a statement on X, which read, “It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially.”
She also revealed that St. Clair and Tesla founder had been “privately” working to make an agreement about raising their child for some time.
“We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the well-being and security of the child they share,” she added.
For the unversed, St. Clair on Valentine's Day announced that she welcomed Musk’s 13th baby into the world five months ago, and she kept the news private to protect the privacy and safety of the child.