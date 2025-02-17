Instagram’s new ‘dislike’ button sparks backlash as users call it ‘lame'

Instagram is recently testing a new feature that allows users to downvote or dislike comments.
This new feature will allow users to express disapproval or indicate that a comment is not relevant.
As per multiple outlets, the new feature is available for both Feed posts and Reels.
Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, stated that the number of dislikes will not be shown and users won’t know if someone dislike their comment.
However, over time, dislikes will help determine how comments are ranked.
“Some of you may have seen that we’re testing a new button next to comments on Instagram – this gives people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about that particular comment,” Mosseri said.
He further shared, “I want to be clear: this is a test, there is no dislike count, nor will anyone know if you tap the button. Eventually, we may integrate this signal into comments ranking to move disliked comments lower down. Our hope is that this might help make comments more friendly on Instagram.”
As soon as people started noticing this feature, mixed opinions surfaced, with criticism being more prominent.
"Creating yet another way (to) spread negativity (for) more engagement is lame as hell," one user wrote. "It's like they want to continue to see us argue and hate each other," said another.
The third one wrote, "I dislike that feature.. it gonna make people sad or insecure about their post & stuff. Don't like people being mean. They shouldn't have that option at all.”
Mental illness will rise not a good idea," said one user. "They don't care about kids mental health I see," another added.
Meanwhile, Meta says the test is meant to improve the comment section by helping surface more relevant and meaningful comments.