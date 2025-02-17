Sci-Tech

Instagram’s new ‘dislike’ button sparks backlash as users call it ‘lame'

Instagram's new feature will allow users to express disapproval or indicate that a comment is not relevant

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 17, 2025
Instagram’s new ‘dislike’ button sparks backlash as users call it ‘lame
Instagram’s new ‘dislike’ button sparks backlash as users call it ‘lame'

Instagram is recently testing a new feature that allows users to downvote or dislike comments.

This new feature will allow users to express disapproval or indicate that a comment is not relevant.

As per multiple outlets, the new feature is available for both Feed posts and Reels.

Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, stated that the number of dislikes will not be shown and users won’t know if someone dislike their comment.

However, over time, dislikes will help determine how comments are ranked.

“Some of you may have seen that we’re testing a new button next to comments on Instagram – this gives people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about that particular comment,” Mosseri said.

He further shared, “I want to be clear: this is a test, there is no dislike count, nor will anyone know if you tap the button. Eventually, we may integrate this signal into comments ranking to move disliked comments lower down. Our hope is that this might help make comments more friendly on Instagram.”

As soon as people started noticing this feature, mixed opinions surfaced, with criticism being more prominent.

"Creating yet another way (to) spread negativity (for) more engagement is lame as hell," one user wrote. "It's like they want to continue to see us argue and hate each other," said another. 

The third one wrote, "I dislike that feature.. it gonna make people sad or insecure about their post & stuff. Don't like people being mean. They shouldn't have that option at all.”

Mental illness will rise not a good idea," said one user. "They don't care about kids mental health I see," another added.

Meanwhile, Meta says the test is meant to improve the comment section by helping surface more relevant and meaningful comments.

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt set to make cameos in mega-budget Hollywood thriller

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt set to make cameos in mega-budget Hollywood thriller

Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering amid latest Invictus appearances

Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering amid latest Invictus appearances
THIS country quietly holds record for most pyramids in world

THIS country quietly holds record for most pyramids in world
Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child
Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child
Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces ChatGPT's new ‘pretty good’ update
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces ChatGPT's new ‘pretty good’ update
Tesla US showrooms under protest over Musk’s DOGE cost-cutting moves
Tesla US showrooms under protest over Musk’s DOGE cost-cutting moves
Elon Musk enters AI chatbot battle with Grok 3 launch announcement
Elon Musk enters AI chatbot battle with Grok 3 launch announcement
Discover Alexa’s hidden trick that helps kids sleep without fear
Discover Alexa’s hidden trick that helps kids sleep without fear
ByteDance shakes up AI industry with Goku AI launch
ByteDance shakes up AI industry with Goku AI launch
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on ISS deny feeling ‘stranded or stuck’
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on ISS deny feeling ‘stranded or stuck’
WhatsApp rolls out feature to track username updates in chats
WhatsApp rolls out feature to track username updates in chats
Sam Altman, OpenAI board, unanimously rejects Musk's purchase offer
Sam Altman, OpenAI board, unanimously rejects Musk's purchase offer
WhatsApp’s new feature lets users add social media links to their profiles
WhatsApp’s new feature lets users add social media links to their profiles
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin cuts 10% of jobs amid SpaceX competition
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin cuts 10% of jobs amid SpaceX competition
TikTok returns to Apple, Google US app stores amid Trump ban delay
TikTok returns to Apple, Google US app stores amid Trump ban delay