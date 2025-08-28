WhatsApp introduces Writing Help feature for enhanced user experience 

WhatsApp has released a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature “Writing Help“ that enables users to proofread, rephrase, and adjust the time of their messages.
On Wednesday, the instant messaging app announced the feature that uses Meta’s Private Processing technology that enables users to get AI-generated responses without Meta or the platform accessing the original message, ensuring enhanced privacy.
With this latest update, users can receive AI-generated suggestions that rewrite their messages in a supportive way.
WhatsApp displayed the feature in a product photo showing a user’s original message.
The Meta-owned WhatsApp likely aims that people use its in-app technology while writing messages, instead of using third-party softwares like ChatGPT, and more.
This latest tool may not appeal to all users, as they prefer authentic, personal conversations with friends and family over AI-generated messages.
Using AI to rewrite an email is one thing; using it to message your mother is another.
The instant-messaging platform is allowing users to access the new feature by clicking the new pencil icon that appears when drafting a message in the app.
Availability
WhatsApp's Writing Help feature in currently available in select countries.