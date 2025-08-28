Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp introduces Writing Help feature for enhanced user experience

Writing Help feature enables users to proofread, rephrase, and adjust the time of their messages

WhatsApp introduces Writing Help feature for enhanced user experience
WhatsApp introduces Writing Help feature for enhanced user experience 

WhatsApp has released a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature “Writing Help“ that enables users to proofread, rephrase, and adjust the time of their messages.

On Wednesday, the instant messaging app announced the feature that uses Meta’s Private Processing technology that enables users to get AI-generated responses without Meta or the platform accessing the original message, ensuring enhanced privacy.

With this latest update, users can receive AI-generated suggestions that rewrite their messages in a supportive way.

WhatsApp displayed the feature in a product photo showing a user’s original message.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp likely aims that people use its in-app technology while writing messages, instead of using third-party softwares like ChatGPT, and more.

This latest tool may not appeal to all users, as they prefer authentic, personal conversations with friends and family over AI-generated messages.

Using AI to rewrite an email is one thing; using it to message your mother is another.

The instant-messaging platform is allowing users to access the new feature by clicking the new pencil icon that appears when drafting a message in the app.

Availability

WhatsApp's Writing Help feature in currently available in select countries.

You Might Like:

Google AI video editor Vids free version now available to all users

Google AI video editor Vids free version now available to all users
With this significant update, Google aims to assist companies in saving costs and time

Google introduces Gemini 2.5 Flash Image AI for improved user experience

Google introduces Gemini 2.5 Flash Image AI for improved user experience
Gemini 2.5 Flash Image is accessible for Google AI Studio, Gemini API, and Vertex AI

iPhone 17 launch: Apple confirms 'Awe dropping' event for September 9

iPhone 17 launch: Apple confirms 'Awe dropping' event for September 9
iPhone 17 series will reportedly house A19 or A19 Pro chips, the Pro models feature a redesigned camera module

Is Netflix down right now? Users' reactions to massive outage

Is Netflix down right now? Users' reactions to massive outage
Some Netflix users have since reported that the app has been restored, but it's not fully functioning

Elon Musk's SpaceX vows for more ‘success’ after Starship test launch

Elon Musk's SpaceX vows for more ‘success’ after Starship test launch
SpaceX makes successful comeback with Starship test launch after fiery setbacks

Instagram rolls out new feature to help college students connect with others

Instagram rolls out new feature to help college students connect with others
Instagram's new feature is particularly designed to simplify browsing classmates and connecting with others

Google to drop Fox channels from YouTube TV by August 27 amid channel dispute

Google to drop Fox channels from YouTube TV by August 27 amid channel dispute
Such rifts are often common ahead of football season, as contracts usually expire in late summer

WhatsApp brings chat organization features to Mac with new filters

WhatsApp brings chat organization features to Mac with new filters
WhatsApp has introduced several new features to give users a fresh experience

Elon Musk xAI blames Apple, OpenAI for monopolistic practices, files lawsuit

Elon Musk xAI blames Apple, OpenAI for monopolistic practices, files lawsuit
X and xAI file a lawsuit against OpenAI and Apple in US after their exclusive partnership

WhatsApp makes sharing status updates faster with new share sheet feature

WhatsApp makes sharing status updates faster with new share sheet feature
WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

Elon Musk highlights China's strengths in AI, calls them ‘toughest competitors’

Elon Musk highlights China's strengths in AI, calls them ‘toughest competitors’
Musk claims xAI will ‘soon be far beyond’ world tech companies including Google

Top 5 countries dominating AI and innovation race

Top 5 countries dominating AI and innovation race
Here are top 5 countries leading in AI research and technology in 2025