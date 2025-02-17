2,200-year-old fruit baskets discovered in sunken Egyptian city

Archaeologists found ancient baskets with fruit still inside them!
These baskets are over 2,200 years old and were found in the ruins of Thonis-Heracleion, an ancient city that is now underwater near Alexandria, Egypt.
As per Greek, the city was once an important center for Mediterranean trade during the Hellenistic era.
However, in the second century BC, earthquakes and tidal waves made the ground beneath it become unstable and turn into liquid, causing the city to sank underwater.
Archaeologists recently discovered a wooden ship, along with hundreds of ancient ceramic vases, burial amphorae and bronze treasure in the underwater ruins of Thonis-Heracleion near Alexandria, Egypt.
When the disaster struck, the ship was docked at a wharf along a canal near the temple.
Large stone blocks from the collapsing temple fell onto the ship which actually helped preserve the ship by burying it under clay and temple debris.
The ship was found using a high-tech sonar device called a “sub-bottom profiler, which can detect buried objects under the sea floor.
Surprisingly, the baskets still contained doum fruit, a fruit from an African palm tree that was sacred to the ancient Egyptians. There were also grape seeds, which could be used for making oil.
The archaeologist mentioned that everything remained untouched, and they were amazed to see the baskets of fruit still preserved after thousands of years.