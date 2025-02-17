World

2,200-year-old fruit baskets discovered in sunken Egyptian city

The baskets still contained doum fruit, a fruit from an African palm tree that was sacred to the ancient Egyptians

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 17, 2025
2,200-year-old fruit baskets discovered in sunken Egyptian city
2,200-year-old fruit baskets discovered in sunken Egyptian city

Archaeologists found ancient baskets with fruit still inside them!

These baskets are over 2,200 years old and were found in the ruins of Thonis-Heracleion, an ancient city that is now underwater near Alexandria, Egypt.

As per Greek, the city was once an important center for Mediterranean trade during the Hellenistic era.

However, in the second century BC, earthquakes and tidal waves made the ground beneath it become unstable and turn into liquid, causing the city to sank underwater.

Archaeologists recently discovered a wooden ship, along with hundreds of ancient ceramic vases, burial amphorae and bronze treasure in the underwater ruins of Thonis-Heracleion near Alexandria, Egypt.

When the disaster struck, the ship was docked at a wharf along a canal near the temple.

Large stone blocks from the collapsing temple fell onto the ship which actually helped preserve the ship by burying it under clay and temple debris.

The ship was found using a high-tech sonar device called a “sub-bottom profiler, which can detect buried objects under the sea floor.

Surprisingly, the baskets still contained doum fruit, a fruit from an African palm tree that was sacred to the ancient Egyptians. There were also grape seeds, which could be used for making oil.

The archaeologist mentioned that everything remained untouched, and they were amazed to see the baskets of fruit still preserved after thousands of years.

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt set to make cameos in mega-budget Hollywood thriller

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt set to make cameos in mega-budget Hollywood thriller

Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering amid latest Invictus appearances

Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering amid latest Invictus appearances
THIS country quietly holds record for most pyramids in world

THIS country quietly holds record for most pyramids in world
Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child
THIS country quietly holds record for most pyramids in world
THIS country quietly holds record for most pyramids in world
Rare monkey born at UK zoo gives hope for endangered species
Rare monkey born at UK zoo gives hope for endangered species
Trump takes first Supreme Court battle over firing of whistleblower chief
Trump takes first Supreme Court battle over firing of whistleblower chief
Intense storms, heavy rain claim at least nine lives in US
Intense storms, heavy rain claim at least nine lives in US
Ashley St. Clair demands Elon Musk ‘publicly acknowledge’ fatherhood
Ashley St. Clair demands Elon Musk ‘publicly acknowledge’ fatherhood
Pope Francis issues first statement after hospitalisation in Rome
Pope Francis issues first statement after hospitalisation in Rome
France to host European leaders as US, Russian envoy meet in Saudi Arabia
France to host European leaders as US, Russian envoy meet in Saudi Arabia
New Delhi railway station stampede tragedy: Death toll rises to 18
New Delhi railway station stampede tragedy: Death toll rises to 18
Discover world's happiest country with best quality of life
Discover world's happiest country with best quality of life
Pope Francis’ latest health update revealed after new medical tests
Pope Francis’ latest health update revealed after new medical tests
Elon Musk’s Royal Society membership under threat amid growing backlash
Elon Musk’s Royal Society membership under threat amid growing backlash
European leaders plan urgent summit as US-Russia talks raise concerns
European leaders plan urgent summit as US-Russia talks raise concerns