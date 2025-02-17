THIS country quietly holds record for most pyramids in world

World

Many pyramids have beautifully decorated chapels that features a mix of Egyptian hieroglyphs and Nubian art

  • February 17, 2025
When we hear about pyramids, we usually think of Egypt’s famous structures like the Great Pyramid of Giza.

But do you know Sudan actually has the largest number of pyramids in the world?

Yes, you heard it right! The ancient Kingdom of Kush built more than twice as many pyramids as Egypt and they are located in Sudan’s vast deserts.

Sudan’s pyramids represents the legacy of a once-powerful civilization that even ruled over Egypt at one point.

The Kingdom of Kush was a powerful African civilzation. The Kushites were strong warriors, skilled merchants and expert builders who controlled important trade routes along the Nile River.

Around 770 BCE, King Piye led his army north and took control of major Egyptian cities like Thebes and Memphis, as well as important temples.

His dynasty, called the 25th Dynasty ruled Egypt for nearly a century and became known as the Black Pharaohs.

Even after they left Egypt, the Kushites continued their legacy by building cities filed with pyramids.

Unlike the massive pyramids of Egypt, Kushite pyramids are smaller, steeper and often build close together in dense burial sites.

Many of these pyramids have beautifully decorated chapels that features a mix of Egyptian hieroglyphs and Nubian art.

These structures served as tombs for 41 Kushite kings and queens, who were buried with treasures.

