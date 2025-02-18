Sci-Tech

Elon Musk introduces Grok-3 AI chatbot to compete with OpenAI

Grok-3 chatbot was launched after Elon Musk made a $97.4 billion takeover bid, which OpenAI rejected

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 18, 2025
Elon Musk's Grok-3 is set to embark on a journey to surpass DeepSeek’s V3 model, OpenAI’s GPT-4o and Google Gemini.

As reported by NDTV, Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI displayed updated Grok-3 model, which as per the Tesla founder is the "smartest AI on Earth."

The company launched the model via a live stream on Monday, February 17, on social media platform X.

Picture courtesy: Alexandr Wang/X
Picture courtesy: Alexandr Wang/X

Grok-3 has "more than 10 times" the compute power of previous launched models and completed pre-training in early January, Musk said in a presentation alongside three of xAI’s engineers.

The SpaceX's founder added, "We’re continually improving the models every day, and literally within 24 hours, you’ll see improvement."

The company introduced new smart search engine with Grok-3, called DeepSearch. The search engine is a reasoning chatbot that expresses its process of understanding a query and how it plans its response.

It includes options for research, data analysis and brainstorming, which was demonstrated in the live.

Grok-3 is rolling out to Premium+ subscribers on X, with the company starting a new subscription called SuperGrok for the Grok mobile app and website.

The new chatbot took the tech industry by storm as it put Grok ahead of OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT, increasing the rivalry between the two companies.

Notably, the frequent updates from tech companies have made the market more competitive as last month, Chinese AI company DeepSeek released a new open-source AI model, R1, that was built with a fraction of US counterparts’ funding.

