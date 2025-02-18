World

Putin signals to talk with Zelensky ‘if necessary’ amid Saudi Arabia talks

US and Russian delegates meet in Saudi Arabia the day after the European leaders emergency summit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 18, 2025
Putin signals to talk with Zelensky ‘if necessary’ amid Saudi Arabia talks
Putin signals to talk with Zelensky ‘if necessary’ amid Saudi Arabia talks

The United States and Russia delegate hold talks in Saudi Arabia in the most significant high profile meeting since the beggining of the war.

According to BBC, a day after the emergency summit of the European leaders in France, the US and Russian representatives met in Riyadh on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, to discuss the issue of the Ukraine war.

The American delegates included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, while from the Russian side there was Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin's foreign policy advisor, Yuri Ushakov, and the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund was present in the meeting.

However, the key country missing from the negotiations is Ukraine, which has already warned that it will not accept any peace deal decided solely by the US and Russia.

As the delegates of the two countries continue to talk, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to talk to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky if needed.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “Putin himself said that he would be ready to negotiate with Zelensky if necessary. But the legal basis of agreements needs discussion considering the reality that Zelensky's legitimacy can be questioned.

Furthermore, on the other hand, Zelensky will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital, Ankara, a little later, as the two leaders are scheduled to hold a joint news conference at 13:00 GMT (16:00 local time) on Tuesday.

Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release

Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release

Shakira resumes Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour after hospital release

Shakira resumes Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour after hospital release
Salman Khan fuels excitement with first look poster of 'Sikandar'

Salman Khan fuels excitement with first look poster of 'Sikandar'

Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know

Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know

US, Russia officials discuss Ukraine war in key figure's 'absence'
US, Russia officials discuss Ukraine war in key figure's 'absence'
Delta airlines plane flips over at Toronto airport leaving 18 injured
Delta airlines plane flips over at Toronto airport leaving 18 injured
Macron welcomes European leaders to Paris as emergency Ukraine summit begins
Macron welcomes European leaders to Paris as emergency Ukraine summit begins
Musk's DOGE under scrutiny as judge call rare hearing on Presidents Day
Musk's DOGE under scrutiny as judge call rare hearing on Presidents Day
Pope Francis hospital stay extends due to ‘complex’ health issues
Pope Francis hospital stay extends due to ‘complex’ health issues
Keir Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine to guarantee security
Keir Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine to guarantee security
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un pays respect to late father on birth anniversary
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un pays respect to late father on birth anniversary
THIS country 'quietly' holds record for most pyramids in world
THIS country 'quietly' holds record for most pyramids in world
2,200-year-old fruit baskets discovered in sunken Egyptian city
2,200-year-old fruit baskets discovered in sunken Egyptian city
Rare monkey born at UK zoo gives hope for endangered species
Rare monkey born at UK zoo gives hope for endangered species
Trump takes first Supreme Court battle over firing of whistleblower chief
Trump takes first Supreme Court battle over firing of whistleblower chief
Intense storms, heavy rain claim at least nine lives in US
Intense storms, heavy rain claim at least nine lives in US