Royal

King Charles awards special honor to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Amy Dowden

Amy Dowden, the BBC ‘Strictly’ star, receives MBE from King Charles for her services to dance and charitable work

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 18, 2025
King Charles is awarding MBE to Amy Dowden!

The Royal Family of the UK took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, and shared a heartwarming snap of the 76-year-old Monarch with the beautiful Strictly Come Dancing alum.

Dowden was invited at the Buckingham Palace to receive a huge honor from Charles for her services to dance and charitable work.

“Keeeeeep dancing!” the Palace captioned, adding, “Professional dancer and @BBCStrictly star @Amy_Dowden was one of many deserving people to be presented with an MBE by The King today.”

The Royal Family also extended wishes to other honorees stating, “A huge congratulations to all those who received their honours at Buckingham Palace!”

To receive the grand honor, Dowden opted to wear a gorgeous purple-colored outfit which she matched with a big headband.

Her hair was styled in big curls as she beamingly looked at King Charles while receiving the award.

For those uninformed, MBE stands for the Member of the Order of the British Empire, which is an award presented to those who have made exceptional contributions to the society.

Amy Dowden, 34, who is a professional dancer, has made a great contribution on the dance floor through her artistry and is also a passionate advocate for those suffering from inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD).

Moreover, Dowden is also renowned for her dedication to fundraising and creating awareness about conditions such as Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

She is also the ambassador for Crohn's and Colitis UK.

