NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk 

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared fresh update on the chances of an asteroid, 2024 YR4 hitting the Earth in 2032.
As reported by Independent, NASA’s Centre for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has revealed that the chance of collision in 2032 is around 3.1 percent, which makes it roughly 1-in-32 possibilities.
The probability of crash has been upgraded number of times, with the last report of the risk being 2.6 percent.
These changes are the result of more detailed observations, allowing scientists to predict the future pathway of the asteroid.
NASA’s CNEOS has ranked the space rock as a three on the Torino Scale, which relates the likelihood of an impact with the amount of danger it can cause.
With 2024 YR4’s size, which is said to be enough to wipe out a city, the scale, in worst-case-scenario, can go up to eight, as 10 refers to a globally devastating impact, such as the one responsible for wiping out dinosaurs.
To note, the asteroid is expected to disappear from Earth’s view in April, 2025, forcing scientists to gather as much information as possible, since it will be visible next in 2028.