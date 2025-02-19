Sci-Tech

NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk

The space agency, NASA has upgraded the chances of asteroid hitting earth in latest findings

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk
NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk 

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared fresh update on the chances of an asteroid, 2024 YR4 hitting the Earth in 2032.

As reported by Independent, NASA’s Centre for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has revealed that the chance of collision in 2032 is around 3.1 percent, which makes it roughly 1-in-32 possibilities.

The probability of crash has been upgraded number of times, with the last report of the risk being 2.6 percent.

These changes are the result of more detailed observations, allowing scientists to predict the future pathway of the asteroid.

NASA’s CNEOS has ranked the space rock as a three on the Torino Scale, which relates the likelihood of an impact with the amount of danger it can cause.

With 2024 YR4’s size, which is said to be enough to wipe out a city, the scale, in worst-case-scenario, can go up to eight, as 10 refers to a globally devastating impact, such as the one responsible for wiping out dinosaurs.

To note, the asteroid is expected to disappear from Earth’s view in April, 2025, forcing scientists to gather as much information as possible, since it will be visible next in 2028.

Trump accuses Ukraine of ‘starting’ war after US-Russia talk

Trump accuses Ukraine of ‘starting’ war after US-Russia talk
‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ directors set record straight on sequel’s controversy

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ directors set record straight on sequel’s controversy
NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk

NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk

Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days

Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days

UK records 39,000 child sex abuse image crimes in 2024 due to 'loophole' in law
UK records 39,000 child sex abuse image crimes in 2024 due to 'loophole' in law
DeepSeek shares user data with TikTok's owner ByteDance, blames South Korea
DeepSeek shares user data with TikTok's owner ByteDance, blames South Korea
Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know
Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know
Elon Musk introduces Grok-3 AI chatbot to compete with OpenAI
Elon Musk introduces Grok-3 AI chatbot to compete with OpenAI
Meta unveils plan for world's longest undersea internet cable
Meta unveils plan for world's longest undersea internet cable
South Korea takes down DeepSeek AI amid privacy concerns
South Korea takes down DeepSeek AI amid privacy concerns
Few mathematical equations used in past to understand world better
Few mathematical equations used in past to understand world better
Bill Gates shares 'exclusive' behind-the-scenes from his book tour
Bill Gates shares 'exclusive' behind-the-scenes from his book tour
Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child
Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child
Instagram’s new ‘dislike’ button sparks backlash as users call it ‘lame'
Instagram’s new ‘dislike’ button sparks backlash as users call it ‘lame'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces ChatGPT's new ‘pretty good’ update
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces ChatGPT's new ‘pretty good’ update
Tesla US showrooms under protest over Musk’s DOGE cost-cutting moves
Tesla US showrooms under protest over Musk’s DOGE cost-cutting moves