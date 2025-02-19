Emma Raducanu panics after alleged stalker's shocking appearance at Dubai match

Sports

  February 19, 2025

Emma Raducanu suffered security scar during Dubai Tennis Championships as an alleged stalker made an appearance during her match against Karolina Muchova.

As reported by BBC, Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has shared that Emma was targeted by a man who "exhibited fixated behavior" during her second-round match against world No 8.

The 22-year-old tennis player was reduced to tears during her match on Tuesday night, where she could be seen hiding behind the umpire’s chair during the break.

According to WTA statement, "This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday and subsequent ejected."

Emma immediately informed the chair umpire about the situation and was comforted by her opponent.

The Grand Slam champion made her return to the court with applause from the crowd and continued her game, where she was eventually defeated with score of 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.

The WTA added, "Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events."

Notably, in 2022, a man was given a five-year restraining order after he walked 23 miles to Emma Raducanu's London home.

