World

More than 90 false killer whales to be shot in Australia: Details

In a remote beach of Tasmania, around 150 false killer whale were stranded after severe weather conditions

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025

More than 90 false killer whales to be shot in Australia: Details 



Australian wildfire officers have been forced to make a difficult decision after 150 false killer whale floated to a remote beach in Tasmania, Australia.

As reported by CNN, the whales were seen near the Arthur River on the island’s west coast late Tuesday, according to Tasmania’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

By Wednesday, it was revealed that only 90 survived, although the rescuers attempted to send two back to the sea, wind and rough seas returned them back to the shore.

Shelley Graham, an incident controller with Tasmania Parks & Wildlife Service shared, "It’s quite rough, and the animals just can’t get past the break to get out. They just keep turning around and coming back towards the beach."

As per the latest reports, authorities have decided to euthanize the animals to end their suffering, as they have become quite distressed.

Marine biologist, Dr. Tom Montgomery turned to his X account to reveal that the whales will be shot down, instead of using usual method of medications due to their massive size.

In similar cases, machinery is used to send back the animals to the sea, but sending equipment’s to the remote and inaccessible location turned out to be impossible.

Notably, the last time so many false killer whales were stranded in Tasmania was 50 years ago in June 1974 when a pod of 160 to 170 were found at Black River beach on the island’s northern coast, with no record of how many of them actually survived. 

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke
Kate Middleton receives kind message from Meghan amid cancer 'remission'

Kate Middleton receives kind message from Meghan amid cancer 'remission'
ADHD can reduce life expectancy by 11 years, study

ADHD can reduce life expectancy by 11 years, study
More than 90 false killer whales to be shot in Australia: Details

More than 90 false killer whales to be shot in Australia: Details

Trump mocks Elon Musk, DOGE workers' ‘worse’ fashion sense
Trump mocks Elon Musk, DOGE workers' ‘worse’ fashion sense
Trump accuses Ukraine of ‘starting’ war after US-Russia talk
Trump accuses Ukraine of ‘starting’ war after US-Russia talk
Trump fulfils campaign promise with executive order about IVF
Trump fulfils campaign promise with executive order about IVF
DOJ prosecutor resigns over Biden climate spending investigation orders
DOJ prosecutor resigns over Biden climate spending investigation orders
US Social Security chief resigns amid clash with DOGE over sensitive data
US Social Security chief resigns amid clash with DOGE over sensitive data
Bull shark leaves woman handless for trying to take its photo
Bull shark leaves woman handless for trying to take its photo
Delta plane crash survivors shares horrific experience of hanging upside-down
Delta plane crash survivors shares horrific experience of hanging upside-down
Putin signals to talk with Zelensky ‘if necessary’ amid Saudi Arabia talks
Putin signals to talk with Zelensky ‘if necessary’ amid Saudi Arabia talks
US, Russia officials discuss Ukraine war in key figure's 'absence'
US, Russia officials discuss Ukraine war in key figure's 'absence'
Delta airlines plane flips over at Toronto airport leaving 18 injured
Delta airlines plane flips over at Toronto airport leaving 18 injured
Macron welcomes European leaders to Paris as emergency Ukraine summit begins
Macron welcomes European leaders to Paris as emergency Ukraine summit begins
Musk's DOGE under scrutiny as judge call rare hearing on Presidents Day
Musk's DOGE under scrutiny as judge call rare hearing on Presidents Day