ADHD can reduce life expectancy by 11 years, study

A shocking study has revealed that attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) could reduce life expectancy by 11 years in women and nine years in men.
According to CNN, a study of more than 30,000 people with ADHD in the UK suggested that the disorder reduces life expectancy to an alarming level and increases mental health issues.
The research published in The British Journal of Psychiatry found that the life expectancy of men with ADHD reduces by 4.5 years to nine years, while women’s life expectancy shortened by 6.5 years to 11 years.
The study author, Dr. Liz O’Nions, honorary research at University College London, said in a press release, “Although many people with ADHD live long and healthy lives, our finding that on average they are living shorter lives than they should indicates unmet support needs. It is crucial that we find out the reasons behind premature deaths so we can develop strategies to prevent these in the future.”
Moreover, when the researchers compared the data of people with ADHD with the people without the disorder, they found the people with attention deficit hyperactivity condition are prone to 13 medical conditions as compared to others.
Researchers noted that ADHD patients have a 27% higher risk of blood pressure, 17% of diabetes in men and 27% in women, a 10 times increased risk of personality disorder, and a two times higher risk of epilepsy and depression.
Notably, about 1 in every 35 people in the world have ADHD. However, the condition remains undiagnosed among most of the people.