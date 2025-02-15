Health

Top 5 antioxidant-rich fruits that help fight cancer

The fiber in fruits and vegetables helps with weight control, which reduces the risk of developing 13 types of cancer

  February 15, 2025
Fruits are important for a healthy diet as they contain essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

These nutrients help protect the body from damage, slow aging and lower the risk of cancer and other long-term diseases.

The fiber in fruits and vegetables helps with weight control, which in turn reduces the risk of developing at least 13 types of cancer.

Let’s take a look at five fruits that are particularly high in antioxidants and effective in reducing cancer risk.

Blueberries:

Blueberries are regarded as the powerhouse of vitamins, fiber, antioxidants, and minerals. Having high antioxidant content, berries help fight stress and inflammation in the body that are linked to various chronic diseases and signs of aging as well as cancer.

Oranges:

Oranges provide about 75 mg of vitamin C each, and other citrus fruits like grapefruit also offer significant amounts.

Consuming oranges regularly can help decrease the risk of developing stomach and lung cancer.

Fresh juices are great, but should be consumed immediately to prevent oxidation.

Strawberries:

One cup of strawberries provides about 49 mg of vitamin C. Also, strawberries contain ellagic acid, an antioxidant that helps protect the skin from harmful UV rays, reduces inflammation, slows the aging process and lowers the risk of cancer.

Additionally, methanol in strawberries has properties that acts as a toxin to breast cancer cells while also preventing tumours from growing.

They can be added to yogurt, smoothies, or frozen for later use.

Pomegranates:

Pomegranates have powerful antioxidants called polyphenols that help protect the body from harmful free radicals and slow the growth of cancer cells.

Grapes:

Grapes contain resveratrol, an antioxidant that shield cells from damage, lowers the risk of cancer and promotes heart health.

Resveratrol is also known for its potential to increase lifespan, reduce inflammation and improve cardiovascular function.

