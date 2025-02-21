OpenAI reaches new milestone of 400 million weekly active users

Sam Altman, OpenAI, marks a new milestone with over 400 million weekly active users amid the DeepSeek launch.
According to Reuters, the spokesperson of the artificial intelligence company on Thursday, February 20, 2025, revealed that the weekly active users of OpenAI increased to 400 million in February 2025.
Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said that the active users of the company increased by 33% from 300 million in December 2024 and reached 400 million users “naturally” as the chatbot ChatGPT became more practical and known to the users.
He noted, “Overall, people do want these tools, and they see these tools as really valuable.”
Moreover, the number of the paid business users of the platform also crossed 2 million in February, which is more than twice as many as it had in September 2024.
The Microsoft-backed AI company also reported a twofold increase of visitors on its reasoning model over the past six months and a fivefold increase for its new o3 model, launched in late January.
OpenAI spokesperson Lightcap emphasised that the surge in the number of users highlighted the rapid growth in the adoption of AI tools among people.