King Charles honours key members at Buckingham Palace in new video

King Charles has honoured key members at the Buckingham Palace during a special ceremony.
On Thursday, February 20, the British monarch and Queen Camilla gave medals to remarkable people working at humanitarian organisations.
He can be spotted shaking hands and appreciating winners in a video re-shared on the Royal Family Instagram account.
The caption of the post read, “Earlier this week, HM The King awarded the first-ever Humanitarian Medals at Buckingham Palace. Meet some of the aid workers who were honoured.”
An attendee Myleene Klass shared her conversation with the monarch with HELLO!
"I told the King that, as the daughter of a Royal Navy veteran, I understand service and resilience. I've seen first-hand how humanitarian work brings hope to children in crisis," she noted.
Moreover, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also joined the royal couple for the event.
This marks King Charles second royal engagement of the week.
His majesty visited the Imperial College London's Centre for Injury Studies on Wednesday.
In the same outing, Charles also praised Prince Harry's former Invictus Games colleague, David Henson, for his participating in sporting event.