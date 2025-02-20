Here are some hacks to improve quality of sleep 

The pattern of sleeping and quality depends on number of lifestyle habits and environmental factors.
Sleepmaxxing, which is a collected term for everything that can help you sleep better, longer and faster, has been making rounds on the internet to promote tricks that can improve the quality of sleep.
With a play of words, it just means maximising your sleep with useful hacks.
Here are some tips and tricks that can actually help you get that desired soundless sleep.
Limited caffeine intake
Caffeine helps you stay alert and active, so naturally more intake of it would affect your sleeping pattern.
As per health experts, coffee or booze, in moderation does no harm but we should be mindful of the amount we are putting in our bodies.
Munching pineapple
A simple fruit, like pineapple might be the key to get the perfect sleep, as pineapple helps increasing your body’s melatonin levels, which promotes better sleep.
The pineal gland in your brain produce melatonin, which helps control sleep cycle.
The 3-2-1 rule
The famously known 3-2-1 rule instructs you to stop drinking alcohol three hours before bed, stop eating two hours before bed and no intake of any fluid one hour before bed.
Take warm bath
An evening shower has been among the number of things that helps in improving physical and mental health.
For people with insomnia, a warm bath or an evening shower can help improve the quality of sleep.
No phone before bed
To get your desired sleeping hours and a good quality rest, you need to put away the phone as far away as possible, at least 30 minutes before bed.