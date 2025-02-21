Sci-Tech

Australian children access social media despite age restrictions, report

Australia’s online safety regulator reveals children are easily bypassing the law to use social media

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
Australian children access social media despite age restrictions, report
Australian children access social media despite age restrictions, report

Australian teenagers are easily bybassing the new age restrictions easily to access social media media.

According to BBC, new research by the Australian internet regulator, eSafety, revealed that more than 80% of the children aged between eight and twelve are using social media or messaging apps regularly even after the total social media ban for under-16s.

The most popular platforms used by the children during the survey were YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

The report further found that 95% of the teens under 16 used at least one of the eight apps included in the survey.

Notably, after the new restrictions, all of the social media apps except Reddit require a date of birth at its sign-up stage, which children can easily bypass as it all relies on self-declaration.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant noted, “There is still significant work to be done by any social media platforms relying on truthful self-declaration to determine age with enforcement of the government's minimum age legislation on the horizon.”

Furthermore, YouTube was the only app that kids under 13 were allowed to use even after the ban, but only through a family account with parental supervision. The report revealed that none of the 8-12-year-olds' accounts reported shutdown because of the age restriction. 

Beyoncé makes big announcement to 'help women' after Jay-Z's rape case

Beyoncé makes big announcement to 'help women' after Jay-Z's rape case

Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers

Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers

Ben Affleck's daughter takes step back from Jennifer Lopez after divorce

Ben Affleck's daughter takes step back from Jennifer Lopez after divorce

Queen Camilla faces unexpected 'trigger warning' in new Princess Diana play

Queen Camilla faces unexpected 'trigger warning' in new Princess Diana play
Nvidia launches AI platform to make sign-language learning easier
Nvidia launches AI platform to make sign-language learning easier
OpenAI reaches new milestone of 400 million weekly active users
OpenAI reaches new milestone of 400 million weekly active users
Microsoft quantum computing chip Majorana 1: Everything you should know
Microsoft quantum computing chip Majorana 1: Everything you should know
Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones
Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones
Ancient Egyptian royal tomb unearthed in historic discovery
Ancient Egyptian royal tomb unearthed in historic discovery
Samsung Notes introduces new feature to help students with maths problems
Samsung Notes introduces new feature to help students with maths problems
NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk
NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk
UK records 39,000 child sex abuse image crimes in 2024 due to 'loophole' in law
UK records 39,000 child sex abuse image crimes in 2024 due to 'loophole' in law
DeepSeek shares user data with TikTok's owner ByteDance, blames South Korea
DeepSeek shares user data with TikTok's owner ByteDance, blames South Korea
Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know
Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know
Elon Musk introduces Grok-3 AI chatbot to compete with OpenAI
Elon Musk introduces Grok-3 AI chatbot to compete with OpenAI
Meta unveils plan for world's longest undersea internet cable
Meta unveils plan for world's longest undersea internet cable