Health

1 in 5 seniors contract infections after heart surgery, study

Women have a 60% higher risk of getting infections after heart surgery

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025
1 in 5 seniors contract infections after heart surgery, study
1 in 5 seniors contract infections after heart surgery, study

A new study has revealed that one in five older adults got infections after heart surgery.

According to Science Daily, studies led by Michigan Medicine found that 20% of the seniors got an infection up to six months after heart surgery.

The researchers looked at the data of thousands of older patients on Medicare who had undergone heart bypass surgery (coronary artery bypass grafting) or aortic valve replacement and noted that compared to men, women have a 60% higher risk of getting an infection after surgery.

Moreover, Black patients have a higher rate of infection, 28%, as compared to white patients, 19.2%.

The findings of the study published in The Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery found that the common infections among heart surgery patients were urinary tract infections (UTIs), pneumonia, and sepsis.

The first author of the study, J'undra N. Pegues, said, “Our investigations highlight persistent disparities in outcomes for patients undergoing cardiac surgery that will require multidisciplinary efforts to correct.”

Furthermore, a study in Michigan hospitals found that about 21% of patients got an infection within 6 months of surgery. The most common infections were UTIs and pneumonia, which were reported by 17% of all patients.

Notably, some hospitals had infection rates that were 40% higher than others.

Luis Rubiales found guilty of non-consensual World Cup kiss to Jenni Hermoso

Luis Rubiales found guilty of non-consensual World Cup kiss to Jenni Hermoso
Harry Styles’ iconic reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him revealed

Harry Styles’ iconic reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him revealed
Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary

Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary
1 in 5 seniors contract infections after heart surgery, study

1 in 5 seniors contract infections after heart surgery, study
Here are some hacks to improve quality of sleep
Here are some hacks to improve quality of sleep
ADHD can reduce life expectancy by 11 years, study
ADHD can reduce life expectancy by 11 years, study
Music myth busted as study reveals adults can develop ‘perfect pitch’
Music myth busted as study reveals adults can develop ‘perfect pitch’
How to get rid of dry hair with these easy steps
How to get rid of dry hair with these easy steps
Antidepressant shows promise fighting off life-threatening infections
Antidepressant shows promise fighting off life-threatening infections
Feeling pain? THIS simple trick could turn it into happiness
Feeling pain? THIS simple trick could turn it into happiness
Most unsanitary areas in grocery stores shoppers should avoid
Most unsanitary areas in grocery stores shoppers should avoid
Brain ages due to excessive neuron activity, not decline: Study
Brain ages due to excessive neuron activity, not decline: Study
Exercise supercharges memory for 24 hours, study finds
Exercise supercharges memory for 24 hours, study finds
Top 5 antioxidant-rich fruits that help fight cancer
Top 5 antioxidant-rich fruits that help fight cancer
Steroid shots for back pain? Experts share verdict
Steroid shots for back pain? Experts share verdict
Scientists EXPOSE how screen time silently delays toddler language growth
Scientists EXPOSE how screen time silently delays toddler language growth