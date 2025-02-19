Sports

Dubai Open organisers break silence on Emma Raducanu stalker incident

Emma Raducanu broke down into tears after spotting a stalker during the second round of the match

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
Dubai Open breaks silence on Emma Raducanu stalker incident
Dubai Open breaks silence on Emma Raducanu stalker incident

Dubai Open organisers have issued a first after a “fixated” man was removed from the Emma Raducanu vs. Karolina Muchova match.

According to Mail Online, British tennis player panicked, hid behind the umpire Miriam Bley’s chair, and burst into tears after a man showed “fixated behaviour” during the second round of the match on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

The game was resumed after the alleged stalker was removed from the crowd, but the 21-year-old lost the match 7-6(6) 6-4.

Later the Women’s Tennis Association confirmed that the man who previously approached the former US Open champion after her first-round match against Maria Sakkari was once again spotted in the first rows of the stands during the Tuesday match.

The man was then banned from the WTA events and the association stated that its governing body in working for the security of the player.

Moreover, Dubai Tennis Championships tournament organisers also released their statement on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

The statement read, “We fully support the statement made earlier today by the WTA in regard to an incident involving Emma Raducanu on February 17.”

“The tournament security team worked in collaboration with the WTA security team to proactively identify and immediately eject the individual in question from the stadium during Emma's second-round match on Tuesday," it added.

The organisers thanked Raducanu for her contribution in the tournament and said that they are looking forward to welcoming her again next year.

Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US

Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US
King Charles breaks cover amid Meghan Markle brand issues

King Charles breaks cover amid Meghan Markle brand issues
Dubai Open organisers break silence on Emma Raducanu stalker incident

Dubai Open organisers break silence on Emma Raducanu stalker incident
Blake Lively shares two women will testify against Justin Baldoni in new lawsuit

Blake Lively shares two women will testify against Justin Baldoni in new lawsuit
Emma Raducanu panics after alleged stalker's shocking appearance at Dubai match
Emma Raducanu panics after alleged stalker's shocking appearance at Dubai match
Lewis Hamilton opens up about ‘tough’ Ferrari experience
Lewis Hamilton opens up about ‘tough’ Ferrari experience
F1 75 Live: Lewis Hamilton in Red, Max Verstappen and George Russell drama, swearing ban
F1 75 Live: Lewis Hamilton in Red, Max Verstappen and George Russell drama, swearing ban
Cristiano Ronaldo special gesture earns Benni McCarthy's ‘gratitude’
Cristiano Ronaldo special gesture earns Benni McCarthy's ‘gratitude’
Novak Djokovic criticises 'favouritism' ban against Jannik Sinner
Novak Djokovic criticises 'favouritism' ban against Jannik Sinner
Novak Diokovic makes bold statement about doping agencies after Sinner's case
Novak Diokovic makes bold statement about doping agencies after Sinner's case
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘perfect coach’ for Kylian Mbappe?
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘perfect coach’ for Kylian Mbappe?
João Fonseca: Youngest Brazilian to win ATP Tour title after ‘dream’ win
João Fonseca: Youngest Brazilian to win ATP Tour title after ‘dream’ win
Aidan Hutchinson’s contract in question as Lions prioritize another key player
Aidan Hutchinson’s contract in question as Lions prioritize another key player
Nabil Bentaleb returns to football with phenomenal goal after cardiac arrest
Nabil Bentaleb returns to football with phenomenal goal after cardiac arrest
Emma Raducanu ends longest losing streak with victory over Sakkari in Dubai
Emma Raducanu ends longest losing streak with victory over Sakkari in Dubai
Ronaldo warning about Spanish referee goes viral after Bellingham's red card
Ronaldo warning about Spanish referee goes viral after Bellingham's red card