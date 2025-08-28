Home / Sports

Kyle Hamilton becomes highest-paid NFL safety after Ravens contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens and Kyle Hamilton have extended their partnership with hopes to secure the Super Bowl

Kyle Hamilton becomes highest-paid NFL safety after Ravens contract extension
Kyle Hamilton becomes highest-paid NFL safety after Ravens contract extension

Kyle Hamilton has signed a four-year, $100.4 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

On Wednesday, August 27, a source shared with the Associated Press that the spectacular deal included $82 million guaranteed.

After calling the record-setting deal "a dream come true," Hamilton recalled his draft night three years ago. Considered a top-five prospect, Hamilton surprisingly fell to the Ravens at No. 14.

Discussing how people talked about his draft situation, the 24-year-old noted, "I knew that I came to the right place. Sometimes you got to see the bigger picture."

Hamilton is the first Ravens player to become the NFL's highest-paid safety since Ed Reed signed a six-year, $40 million deal in 2006.

"I think the deal really does speak to how we feel about Kyle," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said.

The No. 14  had been under contract through 2026 after Baltimore picked up his fifth-year option this offseason. DeCosta said talks on this deal heated up three weeks ago.

Fourth season with the team, Hamilton is considered one of the most versatile safeties in the game. He can be a playmaker when lining up close to the line of scrimmage and disrupt the downfield passing game when he steps back into deep coverage.

When asked what he wants to accomplish next, Kyle Hamilton did not hesitate to name the Super Bowl.

You Might Like:

Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record

Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement becomes second-fastest Instagram post to reach 10 M likes

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive heartfelt ‘congrats’ from NFL on engagement

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive heartfelt ‘congrats’ from NFL on engagement
Kansas City Chiefs excited to welcome Taylor Swift as ‘permanent member’ after ‘fairytale’ engagement

Oscar Piastri on F1 title fight with Lando Norris: ‘Pressure will ramp up’

Oscar Piastri on F1 title fight with Lando Norris: ‘Pressure will ramp up’
Oscar Piastri leads McLaren teammate Landon Norris by nine points

Caitlin Clark reveals new Nike logo in exciting partnership

Caitlin Clark reveals new Nike logo in exciting partnership
The Indiana Fever enjoys exciting milestone as she skips games due to right groin injury

Jonah Tong to mark MLB debut with New York Mets

Jonah Tong to mark MLB debut with New York Mets
The New York Mets have called up No. 4 prospect Jonah Tong for MLB debut ahead of Miami Marlins game

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open second round with dominant victory

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open second round with dominant victory
Swiatek is aiming to become the first player since Serena Williams to win both Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year

Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement

Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement
Cheteshwar Pujara played most of his matches under Virat Kohli's leadership

Cadillac F1 Signs Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas for 2026 Comeback

Cadillac F1 Signs Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas for 2026 Comeback
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will rejoin Formula 1 in 2026 after spending this year out of the sport

Cristiano Ronaldo boosts Saudi Pro League with high-profile transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo boosts Saudi Pro League with high-profile transfers
One of Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammates might soon join Al Ittihad in a record-setting transfer deal.

Gears of War: Reloaded launches on PS5 with compelling features

Gears of War: Reloaded launches on PS5 with compelling features
The remastered Gears of War: Reloaded has plenty of exhilarating content in store to provide fun along with co-op play

Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Dutch GP amid ‘difficult’ F1 season

Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Dutch GP amid ‘difficult’ F1 season
Lewis Hamilton acknowledges ‘meditating on’ a lot as he emphasises self-love

Carlos Alcaraz's ‘terrible’ haircut before US Open match sparks debate

Carlos Alcaraz's ‘terrible’ haircut before US Open match sparks debate
Alcaraz breaks silence on his new ‘fresh’ look ahead of US Open first-round match