Kyle Hamilton becomes highest-paid NFL safety after Ravens contract extension

Kyle Hamilton has signed a four-year, $100.4 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
On Wednesday, August 27, a source shared with the Associated Press that the spectacular deal included $82 million guaranteed.
After calling the record-setting deal "a dream come true," Hamilton recalled his draft night three years ago. Considered a top-five prospect, Hamilton surprisingly fell to the Ravens at No. 14.
Discussing how people talked about his draft situation, the 24-year-old noted, "I knew that I came to the right place. Sometimes you got to see the bigger picture."
Hamilton is the first Ravens player to become the NFL's highest-paid safety since Ed Reed signed a six-year, $40 million deal in 2006.
"I think the deal really does speak to how we feel about Kyle," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said.
The No. 14 had been under contract through 2026 after Baltimore picked up his fifth-year option this offseason. DeCosta said talks on this deal heated up three weeks ago.
Fourth season with the team, Hamilton is considered one of the most versatile safeties in the game. He can be a playmaker when lining up close to the line of scrimmage and disrupt the downfield passing game when he steps back into deep coverage.
When asked what he wants to accomplish next, Kyle Hamilton did not hesitate to name the Super Bowl.