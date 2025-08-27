Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record

Taylor Swift broke the internet' when she announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.
According to GOAL, the pop singer time of one hour and five minutes to reach 10 million likes for an Instagram post was the second-fastest ever, edging out Ronaldo's famous chess post with Lionel Messi at two hours and 10 minutes.
But the Argentine still holds the outright record.
Messi is seen by many as the greatest footballer of all time, and his popularity is off the charts. That was showcased with his iconic Instagram post after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, which took just 39 minutes to reach 10 million Instagram likes.
So, Swift and Ronaldo still have a way to go to beat that record.
For Ronaldo's chess post with Messi, the Al-Nassr star went on to amass more than 41 million likes for the Louis Vuitton advertisement. The Inter Miami ace, however, was down at 32 million for his near-identical post back in November 2022.
Messi also holds the all-time record for the most likes on a single Instagram post, though, with his World Cup picture having drawn in 74.5 million over the last three years.