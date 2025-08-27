Home / Sports

Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement becomes second-fastest Instagram post to reach 10 M likes

Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record
Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record

Taylor Swift broke the internet' when she announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.

According to GOAL, the pop singer time of one hour and five minutes to reach 10 million likes for an Instagram post was the second-fastest ever, edging out Ronaldo's famous chess post with Lionel Messi at two hours and 10 minutes.

But the Argentine still holds the outright record.

Messi is seen by many as the greatest footballer of all time, and his popularity is off the charts. That was showcased with his iconic Instagram post after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, which took just 39 minutes to reach 10 million Instagram likes.

So, Swift and Ronaldo still have a way to go to beat that record.

For Ronaldo's chess post with Messi, the Al-Nassr star went on to amass more than 41 million likes for the Louis Vuitton advertisement. The Inter Miami ace, however, was down at 32 million for his near-identical post back in November 2022.

Messi also holds the all-time record for the most likes on a single Instagram post, though, with his World Cup picture having drawn in 74.5 million over the last three years.

You Might Like:

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive heartfelt ‘congrats’ from NFL on engagement

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive heartfelt ‘congrats’ from NFL on engagement
Kansas City Chiefs excited to welcome Taylor Swift as ‘permanent member’ after ‘fairytale’ engagement

Oscar Piastri on F1 title fight with Lando Norris: ‘Pressure will ramp up’

Oscar Piastri on F1 title fight with Lando Norris: ‘Pressure will ramp up’
Oscar Piastri leads McLaren teammate Landon Norris by nine points

Caitlin Clark reveals new Nike logo in exciting partnership

Caitlin Clark reveals new Nike logo in exciting partnership
The Indiana Fever enjoys exciting milestone as she skips games due to right groin injury

Jonah Tong to mark MLB debut with New York Mets

Jonah Tong to mark MLB debut with New York Mets
The New York Mets have called up No. 4 prospect Jonah Tong for MLB debut ahead of Miami Marlins game

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open second round with dominant victory

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open second round with dominant victory
Swiatek is aiming to become the first player since Serena Williams to win both Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year

Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement

Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement
Cheteshwar Pujara played most of his matches under Virat Kohli's leadership

Cadillac F1 Signs Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas for 2026 Comeback

Cadillac F1 Signs Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas for 2026 Comeback
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will rejoin Formula 1 in 2026 after spending this year out of the sport

Cristiano Ronaldo boosts Saudi Pro League with high-profile transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo boosts Saudi Pro League with high-profile transfers
One of Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammates might soon join Al Ittihad in a record-setting transfer deal.

Gears of War: Reloaded launches on PS5 with compelling features

Gears of War: Reloaded launches on PS5 with compelling features
The remastered Gears of War: Reloaded has plenty of exhilarating content in store to provide fun along with co-op play

Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Dutch GP amid ‘difficult’ F1 season

Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Dutch GP amid ‘difficult’ F1 season
Lewis Hamilton acknowledges ‘meditating on’ a lot as he emphasises self-love

Carlos Alcaraz's ‘terrible’ haircut before US Open match sparks debate

Carlos Alcaraz's ‘terrible’ haircut before US Open match sparks debate
Alcaraz breaks silence on his new ‘fresh’ look ahead of US Open first-round match

Madison Keys faces early exit from US Open after first-round defeat

Madison Keys faces early exit from US Open after first-round defeat
The American tennis player ended her US Open journey due to nerves as she loses four sets in a row